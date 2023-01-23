ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'

"It's always us," the New York Liberty guard wrote on Instagram Saturday Sabrina Ionescu and longtime beau Hroniss Grasu are "finally" getting married! The New York Liberty guard, 25, shared on Saturday that she and the Las Vegas Raiders center, 31, are set to wed. "It's always us🤍 here's to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally" the WNBA star wrote alongside a carousel of images from their engagement. Amid an elaborate floral heart arrangement, more flowers and candles, Grasu proposed in an open-air rooftop setting on Friday night. Ionescu's friends and family...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadspin

Will Dearica Hamby’s accusations force the WNBA to finally deal with its mommy issues?

The Las Vegas Aces kicked off the WNBA free agency negotiation period on Saturday, Jan. 21, by kicking Dearica Hamby from the sidewalks of Sin City to the curbs of the City of Angels. Neither “The Heave,” which made Hamby into both a fan favorite and a household name among league aficionados, nor her repeat Sixth Woman of the Year awards, two All-Star designations, or 2022 championship saved her from an unceremonious heave-ho by the Vegas organization.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired

A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post. The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go. "Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
BOSTON, MA
CNY News

Harassment Gets New York Knicks Announcer Fired

Harassment charges within the walls of Madison Square Garden are nothing new. However, since the landmark $11.6 million payout to Anucha Browne Sanders, as a result of verbal abuse and sexual harassment suffered from former New York Knicks team president and head coach, Isiah Thomas, things have been relatively quiet in the human resources department at MSG. For nearly two decades, the bad memories of one of the worst scandals in NBA history continued to fade, until Monday when the word "harassment" was used in an MSG Network statement about one of their announcers.
NEW YORK STATE
Radio Ink

Knicks Radio Analyst Fired

MSG Networks has fired its radio analyst for New York Knicks games following a probe by the broadcaster’s human relations department into allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report. On Monday, The New York Post reported Brendan Brown has not been heard on WEPN (98.7 FM, ESPN Radio)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy