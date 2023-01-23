Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
13 WHAM
Local basketball legend Breanna Stewart shakes up the WNBA by proposing private air travel
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York native Breanna Stewart’s proposal on a new way for WNBA players to travel to their games has shaken up the league. Stewart, a free agent, is making charter air travel a critical factor in her decision. All 30 NBA teams fly privately...
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'
"It's always us," the New York Liberty guard wrote on Instagram Saturday Sabrina Ionescu and longtime beau Hroniss Grasu are "finally" getting married! The New York Liberty guard, 25, shared on Saturday that she and the Las Vegas Raiders center, 31, are set to wed. "It's always us🤍 here's to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally" the WNBA star wrote alongside a carousel of images from their engagement. Amid an elaborate floral heart arrangement, more flowers and candles, Grasu proposed in an open-air rooftop setting on Friday night. Ionescu's friends and family...
Brittney Griner might need to fly private. The WNBA doesn't allow charters. What's next?
On the heels of Brittney Griner's release from Russia, she may need to fly private due to security concerns. Charters have been an issue in the WNBA.
Deadspin
Will Dearica Hamby’s accusations force the WNBA to finally deal with its mommy issues?
The Las Vegas Aces kicked off the WNBA free agency negotiation period on Saturday, Jan. 21, by kicking Dearica Hamby from the sidewalks of Sin City to the curbs of the City of Angels. Neither “The Heave,” which made Hamby into both a fan favorite and a household name among league aficionados, nor her repeat Sixth Woman of the Year awards, two All-Star designations, or 2022 championship saved her from an unceremonious heave-ho by the Vegas organization.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.
Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired
A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post. The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go. "Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Michael Jordan is regarded as the best player to ever play in the NBA. Jordan was gifted with a plethora of talents, and he used them wisely to become a legend throughout the course of his NBA career. But among all the amazing abilities that Michael Jordan had during the...
CBS Sports
WNBA free agency: Ranking Breanna Stewart's potential destinations based on winning, fun, top teammate
Breanna Stewart was an unrestricted free agent last winter, but there was never much doubt that she would re-sign with the Seattle Storm to play with Sue Bird during the legendary point guard's final season in the WNBA. That's just what Stewart did, but in a surprise twist she only signed a one-year deal.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter
Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
Harassment Gets New York Knicks Announcer Fired
Harassment charges within the walls of Madison Square Garden are nothing new. However, since the landmark $11.6 million payout to Anucha Browne Sanders, as a result of verbal abuse and sexual harassment suffered from former New York Knicks team president and head coach, Isiah Thomas, things have been relatively quiet in the human resources department at MSG. For nearly two decades, the bad memories of one of the worst scandals in NBA history continued to fade, until Monday when the word "harassment" was used in an MSG Network statement about one of their announcers.
Radio Ink
Knicks Radio Analyst Fired
MSG Networks has fired its radio analyst for New York Knicks games following a probe by the broadcaster’s human relations department into allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report. On Monday, The New York Post reported Brendan Brown has not been heard on WEPN (98.7 FM, ESPN Radio)...
Special Travel Arrangements for Brittney Griner’s Return to the WNBA Raises Concerns
If the league accommodates one, it may have to accommodate all. WNBA star Brittney Griner waited months to be released from Russian authorities. Now, she awaits approval for private flight arrangements as she plans her return to the league. According to The Spun, the suggestion for private travel has raised...
NBA Announces Big Change To All-Star Game Draft
On Tuesday evening, the NBA announced that the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft will take place live on TNT ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on February 19 as a special pregame segment.
