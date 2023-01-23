Hartford Athletic have signed goalkeeper Joe Rice, pending league and federation approval. Rice joins Richard Sánchez as the second goalkeeper on Hartford’s 2023 roster. “I wanted to put myself in the most competitive environment this year and with the roster that Coach Ramos is assembling here in Hartford, you can feel that this group is going to be special,” said Rice. “Getting to work with high level pros and coaches, there’s nothing but success to be had here with the right mentality and work ethic.”

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO