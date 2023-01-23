Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Related
Hartford rolls out new housing-focused programs to help city workers and elderly
HARTFORD, Conn. — City leaders in Hartford are putting their money where their mouth is. Seeing rising inflation, they are leveraging both federal and municipal dollars to fund new programs to help people keep a roof over their heads. Connecticut’s Capital city is home to about 121,000 people. But...
mainepublic.org
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Bands is making a stop in Hartford in June as part of its U.S. summer tour. The band – which will also release its 10th studio album “Walk Around the moon” this spring – is slated to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10.
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
high-profile.com
O&G Industries’ Evolution from Materials Supplier and Road Builder to a Nationally Regarded Construction Firm
Submitted by O&G Industries, Inc. Established in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc., located in Torrington, Conn., has seen tremendous growth and evolution from its early years as a supplier of construction materials and road builder to a nationally recognized industry leader in building construction, heavy civil, construction materials, and mason products.
NBC Connecticut
1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
hartfordathletic.com
HARTFORD ATHLETIC SIGN GOALKEEPER JOE RICE
Hartford Athletic have signed goalkeeper Joe Rice, pending league and federation approval. Rice joins Richard Sánchez as the second goalkeeper on Hartford’s 2023 roster. “I wanted to put myself in the most competitive environment this year and with the roster that Coach Ramos is assembling here in Hartford, you can feel that this group is going to be special,” said Rice. “Getting to work with high level pros and coaches, there’s nothing but success to be had here with the right mentality and work ethic.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Former Bristol police officer opens second Lions Den Coffee Shop in Simsbury
Lions Den Coffee Shop, an Italian-style café in Southington with nods to law enforcement, opened its second Connecticut location in Simsbury on Monday. The café offers paninis, European and American pastries, smoothies, and coffee drinks representing flavors from various countries, including the Caramel Biscotti Latte and Mexican Mocha Latte.
zip06.com
Esposito an Exceptionally Motivated Captain for East Haven Cheerleading
When it comes to the sport of cheerleading, Adriana Esposito relishes in the mental movements within the competition. And she has become a swell tactician, learning several techniques and routines to be a well-accomplished athlete. The East Haven cheerleading team senior captain first started dancing at the tender age of...
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza. Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas. "Aurora's in Hartford is owned by...
WTNH
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
darientimes.com
CT chefs, restaurant nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation awards
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut chefs and a top Peruvian restaurant have been nominated for James Beard Foundation awards, known as one of the most prominent honors in the culinary industry. Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce of...
Famous ’80s rapper visits, inspires West Haven students
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — He may be one of the original pioneers of rap, but Darryl McDaniels is also a children’s book author. These days, he is bringing his anti-bullying message to schools across the country, including Bailey Middle School in West Haven. “I’m not smarter than you, I’m not even more talented than […]
Comments / 0