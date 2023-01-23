ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

FOX 61

Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Bands is making a stop in Hartford in June as part of its U.S. summer tour. The band – which will also release its 10th studio album “Walk Around the moon” this spring – is slated to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10.
HARTFORD, CT
high-profile.com

O&G Industries’ Evolution from Materials Supplier and Road Builder to a Nationally Regarded Construction Firm

Submitted by O&G Industries, Inc. Established in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc., located in Torrington, Conn., has seen tremendous growth and evolution from its early years as a supplier of construction materials and road builder to a nationally recognized industry leader in building construction, heavy civil, construction materials, and mason products.
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
hartfordathletic.com

HARTFORD ATHLETIC SIGN GOALKEEPER JOE RICE

Hartford Athletic have signed goalkeeper Joe Rice, pending league and federation approval. Rice joins Richard Sánchez as the second goalkeeper on Hartford’s 2023 roster. “I wanted to put myself in the most competitive environment this year and with the roster that Coach Ramos is assembling here in Hartford, you can feel that this group is going to be special,” said Rice. “Getting to work with high level pros and coaches, there’s nothing but success to be had here with the right mentality and work ethic.”
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Former Bristol police officer opens second Lions Den Coffee Shop in Simsbury

Lions Den Coffee Shop, an Italian-style café in Southington with nods to law enforcement, opened its second Connecticut location in Simsbury on Monday. The café offers paninis, European and American pastries, smoothies, and coffee drinks representing flavors from various countries, including the Caramel Biscotti Latte and Mexican Mocha Latte.
SIMSBURY, CT
zip06.com

Esposito an Exceptionally Motivated Captain for East Haven Cheerleading

When it comes to the sport of cheerleading, Adriana Esposito relishes in the mental movements within the competition. And she has become a swell tactician, learning several techniques and routines to be a well-accomplished athlete. The East Haven cheerleading team senior captain first started dancing at the tender age of...
EAST HAVEN, CT
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza. Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas. "Aurora's in Hartford is owned by...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT chefs, restaurant nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation awards

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut chefs and a top Peruvian restaurant have been nominated for James Beard Foundation awards, known as one of the most prominent honors in the culinary industry. Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Famous ’80s rapper visits, inspires West Haven students

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — He may be one of the original pioneers of rap, but Darryl McDaniels is also a children’s book author. These days, he is bringing his anti-bullying message to schools across the country, including Bailey Middle School in West Haven. “I’m not smarter than you, I’m not even more talented than […]
WEST HAVEN, CT

