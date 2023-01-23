Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 25th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing...
everythinglubbock.com
Weather Aware Day: Winter Storm Arrives Tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a winter storm expected to impact the South Plains tonight through Tuesday. Here is a list of the latest closings and delays across the region. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock
We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock crews work around the clock to ensure roadway safety during snow storm
LUBBOCK, Texas – City employees have been working around the clock to ensure roadways are safe during the snowstorm. “Right now I’m driving the roads that I was given to do and just make sure that they’re safe and free of any snow or ice or anything that could be a hazard to the citizens. It could really be a safety concern,” said Raul Garcia, Crew Leader for the City of Lubbock’s Street Department.
KFDA
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
WFAA
Texas snow: Raw dashcam video from Lubbock
Heavy snow was falling in West Texas early Tuesday morning. Here's driving video from Lubbock.
KCBD
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public officials are warning of the danger of ice on roadways Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s snow has started to melt. While road crews from the City of Lubbock and TxDOT will be monitoring and treating roadways as needed, drivers are still encouraged to do their part to keep everyone safe.
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteers in Lubbock help warm the hearts of those in need during the winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – When most people in the Hub City have a warm place to stay on snowy days like Tuesday’s, Shawna Pegarsch had to spend hers mostly outside. “I’m cold, I want to go home, and I’m hurting,” Pegarsch said. “Then, this woman comes up, and says hey, would you like a cup of coffee?”
TxDOT, Lubbock ISD plan ahead for expected winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Early Monday afternoon, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) got a head start by pre-treating the roads. In addition to Monday’s work, TxDOT had crews on standby ready to clock in as early as midnight to help out on the roads. As for school cancellations, the Lubbock ISD (LISD) administration will also […]
What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?
During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
earnthenecklace.com
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
KCBD
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
Comments / 0