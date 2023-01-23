ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 25th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather Aware Day: Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a winter storm expected to impact the South Plains tonight through Tuesday. Here is a list of the latest closings and delays across the region. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock

We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock crews work around the clock to ensure roadway safety during snow storm

LUBBOCK, Texas – City employees have been working around the clock to ensure roadways are safe during the snowstorm. “Right now I’m driving the roads that I was given to do and just make sure that they’re safe and free of any snow or ice or anything that could be a hazard to the citizens. It could really be a safety concern,” said Raul Garcia, Crew Leader for the City of Lubbock’s Street Department.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Winter weather incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?

During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX

