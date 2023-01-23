Read full article on original website
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
MedicalXpress
Mental health: It's not always good to talk
Few of us would question the need to break the silence around mental illness. Countless campaigns have drilled into us that such silence is harmful and that we should try to break it wherever we find it. Britain Get Talking is one such campaign. It launched with a splash on...
Britney Spears Shuts Herself Off from the World After Allegedly Posting a Scathing Attack on Instagram
Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account, the first time so far this year. The pop singing legend is known for taking a break from social media every so often, but fans are showing concern over the last post before the takedown, which is full of symbolic language and vague references to people in her life.
HelloGiggles
Britney Spears Explains How Quickly Her Security Responds After She Posts Something ‘Cray Cray’
Britney Spears aka “River Red” gave followers a glimpse into what happens when she posts something concerning. Using a dance studio to showcase some classic Britney moves, she shared a bit about how some of the closest people in her life react to her content (and why it annoys her).
Britney Spears Lashes Out at Family Members in Deleted Instagram Posts
Britney Spears is not letting her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, get away with trying to change their relationship narrative. The legendary pop icon wrote a series of posts over the weekend detailing life under her 13-year conservatorship, and that whatever shadow her little sis grew up in was nothing compared to the alleged abuses the “Toxic” singer faced during that time.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Have Time to Date Men Who “Don’t Know How to Handle” Powerful Women
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a man to tell her she’s successful. She just wants a partner who packs some emotional intelligence. But according to her dating experience, that can be too big of an ask for some men. On Tuesday’s episode of the High Low with EmRata podcast,...
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Selena Gomez is Reportedly Dating Andrew “Drew” Taggart of The Chainsmokers
Selena Gomez is continuing her relationship preference trend by dating another fellow musician — this time, Andrew “Drew” Taggart, who makes up one half of The Chainsmokers. The news of their coupling up is still fresh, and seems to provide a bit of relief from the body shaming critics she’s had to deal with since her 2023 Golden Globes appearance one week ago.
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
HelloGiggles
Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian Share Words of Wisdom With College Students
Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian are helping shape the minds of tomorrow. Last week the podcaster and SKIMS founder visited NYC’s Hunter College and Harvard University, respectively, and shared some sage words of wisdom to current and graduating students. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Ratajkowski made the trek uptown to...
studyfinds.org
More adolescent boys, young adult men struggling with muscle dysmorphia
TORONTO — It’s no secret that societal expectations can have an impact on young people and how they view themselves. As a result, young boys and men are engaging in risky behaviors like strenuous muscle-building exercises and steroids in order to fit into the standard of being lean and muscular. For many, there is the mindset that they are never big enough or strong enough. The dangerous condition is better known as muscle dysmorphia.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Argues With Paparazzi While Out With Bianca Censori
The paparazzo was recording the pair, causing Ye to call him “antagonistic” before stopping for a chat about privacy. Everywhere he goes, all eyes are on Kanye West. However, in recent years, the Rap mogul has intensified his infamy with presidential campaigns, controversial social media outbursts, and, more recently, anti-Semitism and admissions of admiring Adolf Hitler.
HelloGiggles
Madonna’s Upcoming Tour Spanning 4 Decades of Music Sells Out Within Minutes
Madonna’s upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’ announcement got fans so excited, it sold out in New York, Paris and London within minutes, prompting the singer to add 23-more dates in Los Angeles, Boston and Montreal. Tickets went on sale Friday, with 600,000 of them almost immediately accounted for, reports Billboard.
Why Some People Are Citing a Strange Side Effect to Weight Loss Drugs
Drugs that are intended to treat type-2 diabetes have become extremely popular lately due to their apparent ability to help people shed weight, fast. Ozempic, Wegovy, and Tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro) are allegedly being used by Hollywood’s elite, and others, as a quick way to drop some pounds. But...
Prevention
See Sharon Stone, 64, Stun in a Sultry High-Slit Gown During a Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance
Sharon Stone made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The 64-year-old joined Sam Smith’s musical performance by lounging on a chaise in a gilded gown during Smith’s performance of his title track “Gloria.”. Fans have some serious thoughts about Stone’s cameo. Over...
Jamie Lynn Spears Quits Reality TV Show, Announces ‘Zoey 102’ Movie the Same Day
Jamie Lynn Spears has officially failed the World’s Toughest Test, after only a few days on set. The younger sister of Britney Spears decided to walk away from being part of the new reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test that premiered on Fox Jan. 4, 2023, feeling like she was being a “crap mom.”
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
HelloGiggles
