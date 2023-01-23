Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Murphy Express near Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold near Bennettsville, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy Express located at 336 Highway 9 West, the release reads.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 5, 14, 19, 46, and 64, according to the release. The Powerball number was 22.

Powerball players could win the $502 million jackpot in Monday night’s drawing. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m., exactly one hour before the drawing.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13 . She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.