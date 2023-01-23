Read full article on original website
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
5 Most Interesting Things Tom Izzo Said After MSU's Loss At Indiana
The Spartans fell to 5-4 in Big Ten play after falling to the Hoosiers...
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James
‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AP Men's Basketball Poll, Jan. 23: Purdue reclaims No. 1 spot in latest top 25
The latest AP Men’s Basketball Poll is out with Purdue making a move to reclaim the top spot. Following a loss to Rutgers, the Boilermakers had dropped from their No. 1 ranking. However, Purdue has rattled off 6 straight wins since that loss to improve to 19-1 on the season.
Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts reveals ACC transfer destination
Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts will end his college football career in the ACC. Roberts committed to Miami on Monday. He shared the news on social media. Roberts heads to Coral Gables, Florida after 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the shortened 2020 season allows him to be a sixth-year redshirt super senior in 2023.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Legendary Big Ten Coach Not Happy With League's Officiating
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team's performance against Indiana in yesterday's 82-69 loss. But he saved his harshest criticism for the officials in his postgame interviews. Speaking to the media after the game, Izzo admonished the officials for being so inconsistent ...
College Football News
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest 25 Programs Of All-Time
According to the AP college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings. AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Program Of All-Time. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson out vs. Minnesota due to COVID
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, IU announced. Woodson is in his second year as the IU men’s basketball coach. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations....
NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses Indiana's 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis said after his 26-point, 21-rebounds, six-block game powered the Hoosiers to a 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota.
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State HC, sounds off on B1G officiating: 'I'm done sending in clips'
Micah Shrewsberry was not happy with his team’s performance Tuesday night against Rutgers. Put simply, it was probably Penn State’s worst offensive effort of the year. The Nittany Lions fell 65-45, leading Shrewsberry to say Rutgers played “grown man basketball” while Penn State played “soft.”
Race Thompson Thought His Indiana Career Was Over, Returns With Heightened Intensity
Race Thompson wasn't sure if he'd ever wear the cream and crimson uniform again after suffering a knee injury at Iowa on Jan. 5. He returned on Sunday against Michigan State and said he's grateful to be healthy in his final months as a Hoosier.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-57 Loss to Indiana
With only seven scholarship players healthy the Minnesota Gophers battled with Indiana to the final minute but came up just short. Here are the five things that you as a Golden Gopher basketball fan should take away from this contest. One. Great Gameplan from Ben Johnson. With limited options on...
Matt Painter speaks about the message he sends to his players with the No. 1 ranking
Matt Painter tries to keep his focus no matter what’s going on with Purdue basketball. In this case, the Boilermakers are No. 1 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. But Painter shared on Sirius that his approach and message stay the same no matter where the Boilermakers are ranked.
