For years, many have speculated about why Nike hadn’t taken aggressive legal action against Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, BAPE, after it had released several sneakers that appeared to be clear derivatives of its own designs. The question regained momentum over the past few years, as Nike targeted independent sneaker companies that sold an ‘inspired’ Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, or Dunk-like model. Most recently, Kool Kiy and Omi were on the other end of a Nike infringement lawsuit over their look-alike designs. Now, the question about Nike’s apparent reluctance to after BAPE is no more, as the two are finally heading toward a courtroom showdown.

10 HOURS AGO