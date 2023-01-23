Read full article on original website
It's the perfect time to start your sneaker collection
It's an ideal time to start a sneaker collection, with lots of drops scheduled for this year and brands like Nike upping their overall inventory.
ComicBook
The Undertaker Appears on "Sneaker Shopping," Mentions LeBron James' Tribute Shoe
The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, made an appearance on Complex's Sneaker Shopping this week as part of the promotion for tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of Monday Night Raw and this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. "The Deadman" discussed his decades-long history with sneakers, including playing in leather Dr. J's while playing collegiate basketball, chokeslamming Terry Funk out of his shoes inside Hell in a cell and his love of the original Adidas Top Tens. He also talked about when LeBron James created special themed shoes dedicated to him, the Lebron 14 Undertaker.
Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks
Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
It's a terrible time to be a sneaker reseller
Adidas' messy breakup with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is the latest in a series of complications for sneaker resellers.
Complex
Nike Sues Bape, Says Company Copied Its Sneaker Designs
For years, many have speculated about why Nike hadn’t taken aggressive legal action against Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, BAPE, after it had released several sneakers that appeared to be clear derivatives of its own designs. The question regained momentum over the past few years, as Nike targeted independent sneaker companies that sold an ‘inspired’ Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, or Dunk-like model. Most recently, Kool Kiy and Omi were on the other end of a Nike infringement lawsuit over their look-alike designs. Now, the question about Nike’s apparent reluctance to after BAPE is no more, as the two are finally heading toward a courtroom showdown.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
Update: Following an early preview of the pair, a detailed breakdown of the Air Jordan 1 “Washed Black” has now been shared. Stay tuned for official imagery and check out the full story below. Original Story: If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative....
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
News Channel Nebraska
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design
Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation PE "Court Purple" Reportedly Releasing This Summer
Another pair of LeBron James PE sneakers are set to arrive later this summer. The Laker’s. Air Zoom Generation “Court Purple” is considered one of the player’s most sought-after Nike shoes. The shoe was originally released as a player exclusive and was first spotted on James...
Here’s the Secret Way To Get These Podiatrist-Beloved, Best-Selling Hoka Sneakers 20% Off—Before They Sell Out
It is no secret that the Hoka brand has made a splash in the athletic shoe space. From walking shoes to running shoes to collabs with fashion brands bringing them into the fashion sneaker realm, they’ve made ripples (yeah, we’re still going with the water metaphor) in just about every footwear category a sneaker brand can.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Coming This Year: First Look
This Jordan 11 will be a women’s exclusive. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, then the Holiday season is always a good time for you. This is because Jordan Brand typically comes out with a Jordan 11 for women and another one for all sizes. These Holiday Jordan 11s are always a highlight of any given year, and fans have been eager to get their hands on them.
sneakernews.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo Is Covered In Denim
Back in 2019, Serena Williams and The Swoosh embarked upon the Serena Williams Design Crew, a collective of designers, innovators and future-forward thinkers tasked with curating Williams’ yearly collection with the Beaverton brand. Aimed toward developing the next generation of Nike Inc. designers, laser-etched Air Force 1’s and floral printed fabrics have encompassed the 2022 collection thus far, with a denim-coated Nike Air More Uptempo now entering the fold.
Elle
How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers
There’s something about sneakers that seems to make everyone, and I mean everyone, stop in their tracks—literally. Over the past handful of years, specific styles like the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AF1s, and New Balance’s 990s and 550s have taken to the streets in waves, where seemingly every sartorially savvy person donned a pair (or two). Up next? The Adidas Samba sneaker.
Michael Jordan Launches #JordanYear 2023 Celebration With Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordans
It’s 2023, a special year for arguably the NBA’s GOAT and business mogul Michael Jordan, who turned his number 23 jersey into a fashion empire that’s been dominating the sneaker market for nearly 40 years. In honor of what will be seen as #JordanYear on social media...
A Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces on Twitter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A sneaker collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike is reportedly in the works. Twitter user @Gabeagool shared images yesterday of an unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837.” According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the sneaker project will hit retail this spring. The images shared by @Gabeagool shows that the forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab is executed with a premium black suede upper that’s offset...
sneakernews.com
An Abstract Array Of Hues Coat The Nike Air Kukini
Returning to the brand’s regular rotation of offerings, the Nike Air Kukini’s cult-like following has proffered a new age of design language for the experimental design from 2000. Continuing the neoprene construction’s diverse array of opportunities, an experimental wave of black and orange markings lay claim to the latest effort.
Shoe-tility Vehicle? Nissan and New Balance collaborate on new sneaker-style Kicks SUV
Nissan and New Balance built a custom Kicks SUV that looks like the sneaker brand's 327 running shoe and will be used in a collaborative promotion in Japan.
Complex
7 Highlights from Beyoncé’s Exclusive Dubai Performance
On Jan. 21, Beyoncé shocked fans by headlining a concert in Dubai to celebrate the grand opening of the new Atlantis Royal Resort. Fittingly, the show marked Queen Bey’s first live performance in four long years. The 1,500-seat show was invite-only and welcomed some of the biggest stars...
