ComicBook

The Undertaker Appears on "Sneaker Shopping," Mentions LeBron James' Tribute Shoe

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, made an appearance on Complex's Sneaker Shopping this week as part of the promotion for tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of Monday Night Raw and this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. "The Deadman" discussed his decades-long history with sneakers, including playing in leather Dr. J's while playing collegiate basketball, chokeslamming Terry Funk out of his shoes inside Hell in a cell and his love of the original Adidas Top Tens. He also talked about when LeBron James created special themed shoes dedicated to him, the Lebron 14 Undertaker.
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks

Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
Complex

Nike Sues Bape, Says Company Copied Its Sneaker Designs

For years, many have speculated about why Nike hadn’t taken aggressive legal action against Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, BAPE, after it had released several sneakers that appeared to be clear derivatives of its own designs. The question regained momentum over the past few years, as Nike targeted independent sneaker companies that sold an ‘inspired’ Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, or Dunk-like model. Most recently, Kool Kiy and Omi were on the other end of a Nike infringement lawsuit over their look-alike designs. Now, the question about Nike’s apparent reluctance to after BAPE is no more, as the two are finally heading toward a courtroom showdown.
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"

Update: Following an early preview of the pair, a detailed breakdown of the Air Jordan 1 “Washed Black” has now been shared. Stay tuned for official imagery and check out the full story below. Original Story: If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative....
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
HipHopDX.com

Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers

The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
News Channel Nebraska

The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022

Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
rolling out

Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design

Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Coming This Year: First Look

This Jordan 11 will be a women’s exclusive. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, then the Holiday season is always a good time for you. This is because Jordan Brand typically comes out with a Jordan 11 for women and another one for all sizes. These Holiday Jordan 11s are always a highlight of any given year, and fans have been eager to get their hands on them.
sneakernews.com

The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo Is Covered In Denim

Back in 2019, Serena Williams and The Swoosh embarked upon the Serena Williams Design Crew, a collective of designers, innovators and future-forward thinkers tasked with curating Williams’ yearly collection with the Beaverton brand. Aimed toward developing the next generation of Nike Inc. designers, laser-etched Air Force 1’s and floral printed fabrics have encompassed the 2022 collection thus far, with a denim-coated Nike Air More Uptempo now entering the fold.
Elle

How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers

There’s something about sneakers that seems to make everyone, and I mean everyone, stop in their tracks—literally. Over the past handful of years, specific styles like the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AF1s, and New Balance’s 990s and 550s have taken to the streets in waves, where seemingly every sartorially savvy person donned a pair (or two). Up next? The Adidas Samba sneaker.
Footwear News

A Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces on Twitter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A sneaker collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike is reportedly in the works. Twitter user @Gabeagool shared images yesterday of an unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837.” According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the sneaker project will hit retail this spring. The images shared by @Gabeagool shows that the forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab is executed with a premium black suede upper that’s offset...
sneakernews.com

An Abstract Array Of Hues Coat The Nike Air Kukini

Returning to the brand’s regular rotation of offerings, the Nike Air Kukini’s cult-like following has proffered a new age of design language for the experimental design from 2000. Continuing the neoprene construction’s diverse array of opportunities, an experimental wave of black and orange markings lay claim to the latest effort.
Complex

7 Highlights from Beyoncé’s Exclusive Dubai Performance

On Jan. 21, Beyoncé shocked fans by headlining a concert in Dubai to celebrate the grand opening of the new Atlantis Royal Resort. Fittingly, the show marked Queen Bey’s first live performance in four long years. The 1,500-seat show was invite-only and welcomed some of the biggest stars...

