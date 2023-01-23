Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days
The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23. The second-tier prize was worth $50,000. That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23,...
The Office Fans Can Meet This Dunder Mifflin Employee In Trenton, NJ
It’s just about time to start booking tickets for some Trenton Thunder games again! I absolutely love having the stadium right in Mercer County, because it’s just such a great option to have for a night out when you want to stay local. There are so many themed...
Peeps Show Back at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA in March
Here's something to look forward to. The Peeps Show will be back at Peddler's Village for Spring 2023. I got your attention, didn't I? I'm talking about Peeps marshmallows, you know the gooey treat. The 4th annual "Peeps in the Village" competition and display will kick off on March 13th...
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
Take a Valentine’s Weekend Chocolate Walk in Lovely Bordentown, NJ
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Have you made any fun plans yet? Whether you're looking for a date night or a GNO (Girls Night Out) I've found a really cool and tasty event for you. A Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Walk is happening in downtown Bordentown, and...
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
The Most Magical Restaurant In New Jersey Should Be Valentine Destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
Travel back to 1960s South Philly
Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
NJ gardeners: Swap seeds at Monmouth County event this weekend
ABERDEEN — Calling all gardeners!. New Jersey may be in the so-called “dead of winter” but it’s never too early for resident gardeners to start thinking about what they are going to plant this spring. That’s why the Monmouth County Park System is holding its second...
This Jersey Shore Bar Has The Most Creative Alcohol Flights Ever
This restaurant in New Jersey has some of the most aesthetically pleasing drinks I have ever seen. I’ve always been one for a fun drink, and after finding this place on TikTok, I have to make my way down the shore to try it. Asbury Ale House is wildly...
Free Food Distribution Event This Week In Pleasantville, NJ
It's so easy to forget how many people never know when they're going to get their next meal. Many of us here in South Jersey never have to worry about that. While it's wonderful not having food insecurity, so many people in this region do. The Community Food Bank of...
The Showboat in AC to get multi-million dollar upgrade
Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, has announced that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar...
Nerd Fest is returning to New Jersey
Calling all nerds! Dust off your super hero costume and get ready for some cosplay as Nerd Fest returns for 2023. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Swedesboro on Feb. 26, 2023. Put on by the folks who run Jersey Shore Comic Book Show, Nerd Fest...
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?
Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
