Camden, NJ

94.5 PST

Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?

Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

The Showboat in AC to get multi-million dollar upgrade

Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, has announced that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Nerd Fest is returning to New Jersey

Calling all nerds! Dust off your super hero costume and get ready for some cosplay as Nerd Fest returns for 2023. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Swedesboro on Feb. 26, 2023. Put on by the folks who run Jersey Shore Comic Book Show, Nerd Fest...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
94.5 PST

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

