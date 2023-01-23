ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball

Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
TOMBALL, TX
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location

Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
CONROE, TX
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area

Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Sixty Vines Now Open at Market Street in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Tap in and experience wine country in The Woodlands with the highly anticipated opening of Sixty Vines at Market Street. With its central location, indoor-outdoor design, high ceilings and casual contemporary atmosphere, Sixty Vines transports guests to the vineyard and invites them to experience wine ‘pinkies down.’
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Wine-fueled restaurant opens new location in the Woodlands with 60 varietals on tap

Woodlands residents have a new place to gather over wine and pizza. Sixty Vines has opened its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Courtesy of Sixty VinesSixty Vines has opened in The Woodlands. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe menu is built around pizzas and shareable dishes. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe interior features high ceilings. Located in the former Jasper’s space, the almost 12,500-square-foot restaurant offers an expansive dining room with high ceilings and plenty of outdoor seating. As its name implies,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park underway

The improvements to Matheson Park include a new playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, improvements to the baseball field and a loop trail. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park began Jan. 16 after the old playground was demolished, Tomball's Public Works Director Drew Huffman said via...
TOMBALL, TX
Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts

The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
CONROE, TX
