Woodlands residents have a new place to gather over wine and pizza. Sixty Vines has opened its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Courtesy of Sixty VinesSixty Vines has opened in The Woodlands. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe menu is built around pizzas and shareable dishes. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe interior features high ceilings. Located in the former Jasper’s space, the almost 12,500-square-foot restaurant offers an expansive dining room with high ceilings and plenty of outdoor seating. As its name implies,...

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO