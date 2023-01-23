Read full article on original website
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
2023 shopping guide: 23 places to shop in The Woodlands
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream offers 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) This shopping guide will help you find what you're looking for in The Woodlands area. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Buy the Book. 25162 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands. 832-732-5164. CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES.
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball
Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Great American Rug Cleaning Company celebrates 30 years in Tomball
Great American Rug Cleaning Company, which opened in 1993, is celebrating 30 years in business this year. (Courtesy of Great American Rug Cleaning Company) Great American Rug Cleaning Company, located at 212 E. Main St., Ste. 100, Tomball, is celebrating 30 years in business this year, owner Richard Middleton said via phone Jan. 19.
Chick N Max chooses Fulshear for second of 25 planned Houston-area restaurants
The Chick N Max menu features almond wood-smoked chicken and wings, sandwiches and fried tenders. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max—a Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant offering almond wood-smoked chicken and wings, sandwiches and fried tenders—will open its second Houston-area location in Fulshear this summer. Expected in June, the...
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location
Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center to open in May
The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center is anticipated to open in 2023 in Grand Central Park. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center, which has been in the works since 2015, is anticipated to finish up construction and open in 2023. The hotel will...
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area
Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
hellowoodlands.com
Sixty Vines Now Open at Market Street in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Tap in and experience wine country in The Woodlands with the highly anticipated opening of Sixty Vines at Market Street. With its central location, indoor-outdoor design, high ceilings and casual contemporary atmosphere, Sixty Vines transports guests to the vineyard and invites them to experience wine ‘pinkies down.’
Aesthetics brand Alchemy 43 now open on Westheimer Road at Uptown Plaza
Alchemy43 offers skin care treatments and customized cosmetic injectables, among other services. (Courtesy Kaptured by Kelley) Founder Nicci Levy is bringing her background in cosmetics and skin care to Houston with Alchemy 43, a business offering skin care treatments and customized cosmetic injectables, according to a press release. “We are...
Wine-fueled restaurant opens new location in the Woodlands with 60 varietals on tap
Woodlands residents have a new place to gather over wine and pizza. Sixty Vines has opened its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Courtesy of Sixty VinesSixty Vines has opened in The Woodlands. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe menu is built around pizzas and shareable dishes. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe interior features high ceilings. Located in the former Jasper’s space, the almost 12,500-square-foot restaurant offers an expansive dining room with high ceilings and plenty of outdoor seating. As its name implies,...
Improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park underway
The improvements to Matheson Park include a new playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, improvements to the baseball field and a loop trail. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park began Jan. 16 after the old playground was demolished, Tomball's Public Works Director Drew Huffman said via...
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
Balboa Surf Club, sister to il Bracco, coming to Post Oak Plaza this spring
Balboa Surf Club, a concept by Western Addition Restaurant Group, will join its sister location, il Bracco, at Post Oak Plaza this spring. (Rendering courtesy Western Addition Restaurant Group) Western Addition Restaurant Group, the company behind Post Oaks' upscale Italian spot il Bracco, is bringing another restaurant, Balboa Surf Club,...
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Woman-led micro-winery to open in Missouri City
Wine Vibes, a micro-winery, will open Feb. 7. (Courtesy Pexels) Wine Vibes, a 4,181-square-foot “micro-winery,” is opening in Missouri City on Feb. 7 in Sienna Crossing, a new development in the Sienna neighborhood. At the winery, guests will be able to do tastings, bottle wine and design custom...
Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts
The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
