Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023

theregistrysocal.com
Stivers Investment Company Offers Irvine Value-Add Flex Office Asset up for Sale with Asking Price of Nearly $14MM
These days, it seems that the market is only interested in fully leased properties with credit-worthy tenants. Yet, Pasadena-based Stivers Investment Company is looking to test that hypothesis by bringing up for sale a 41,563-square-foot flex office property in Irvine located at 8 Hughes. The asking price that Stivers is hoping to achieve is $13.9 million or $334 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
Santa Monica Mirror
New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park
Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Outlets | Outlet mall in Commerce, California
If you want to find the best stores in California, you can visit the Citadel Outlets mall. This open-air site provides you with a wide range of discount brand boutiques, restaurants with excellent cuisine, and social areas. Featured shopping stores: Nike Factory, Levi's, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, Old Navy, Aeropostale, Columbia,...
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Massive raw sewage leak shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches
A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
signalscv.com
Reports: Westfield defaults on nearly $200 million loan connected to mall
A $195 million loan connected to the Westfield Valencia Town Center was not paid off by its deadline, according to a Los Angeles-based real estate news publication, The Real Deal. According to The Real Deal’s reporting, Fitch Ratings — a financial market analysis company — attributed the missed payment to...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Valencia Westfield Mall Fails To Pay $195 Million Loan
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has missed the deadline to pay off a $195 million loan in connection with Santa Clarita’s Valencia Town Center Mall. The loan, which was a CMBS loan provided by UBS and Barclays, was reportedly due to be paid off this month by the URW company, according to a Trepp report. According to the ...
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to flooding by waves
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Video from the scene showed water covering lanes on both sides of the...
