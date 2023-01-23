Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eaglecountryonline.com
State Road 1 Corridor Plan Community Workshop Set for Jan. 31
The workshop will be held at the East Central Performing Arts Center. State Road 1 near the I-74 interchange. Photo provided. (St. Leon, Ind.) - Dearborn and Franklin counties are hosting a community workshop as part of a planning process to examine the State Road 1 Corridor. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the East Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Trojan Place, St. Leon, IN 47012.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Health Department
The 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums are looking for those interested in learning how to play Bagpipes or Highland Drumming. No musical experieance needed, all age... Join us for weekly Bingo - Every Thursday night at St. Louis School in Batesville. * Early Birds start 7pm / Regular Games start 7:30pm * $100 Game Payouts; ...
eaglecountryonline.com
BCEF Announces Ron Raver Scholarship
Applicants must be BHS graduating students in the top 15 percent of their class and have participated in basketball, cross country, or track. Ron Raver. Photo provided. (Batesville, Ind.) - Thanks to a new scholarship established in memory of Batesville High School (BHS) teacher and coach Ron Raver, the Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) will award just over $31,000 in scholarships to 2023 graduates, announced BCEF executive director Anne Wilson.
eaglecountryonline.com
Versailles Fire Rescue Honors Responders at Annual Award Banquet
Jake Hebert was named the Firefighter of the Year. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) – Versailles Fire Department recently held their annual awards banquet. Five members were recognized with awards, while several others were honored for their various years of service. The award recipients are:. Firefighter of...
eaglecountryonline.com
EC's Arnult Signs to Play Soccer at Thomas More
Arnult was a four-year starter for the Lady Trojans. (St. Leon, Ind.) – An East Central High School soccer star will play college soccer close to home. Addyson Arnult this week signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Thomas More University. Arnult is...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local County Unemployment Rates Come in Lower Than State Average
INDIANAPOLIS - December unemployment rates for local counties was released on Wednesday. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, all five southeastern Indiana counties in the Eagle Country listening area had a jobless rate of 2.5 percent or better. Ohio County has the best unemployment rate in the area...
eaglecountryonline.com
Link 101 Seeking Public Input
An in-person and virtual presentation was given last week about a planned State Road 101 extension. (Vevay, Ind.) – The Link 101 Project Team is seeking public input. Last week, Link 101 gave an in-person and virtual presentation to further explain project information for an improved State Road 101 connection between the Markland Dam in Vevay and U.S. 50.
eaglecountryonline.com
Country Music Group "Exile" to Headline Dillsboro Homecoming Festival
The Renegades will open for Exile. (Dillsboro, Ind.) – The Dillsboro Homecoming Festival is a few months away, but the excitement level just got turned up a notch. Festival organizers recently announced that country music group Exile will headline the event on Saturday, May 20. Exile is an 11-time...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Deputy Receives Life-Saving Medal
The recognition was earned for a life-saving response in 2022. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A Ripley County Sheriff’s deputy has been recognized for a life-saving response. Deputy Conrad Reichert was presented the Life-Saving Medal last week for his efforts during an...
