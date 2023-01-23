Read full article on original website
Grammy award-winners Brooks & Dunn coming to Biloxi in 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Get ready to dance under the Neon Moon! Brooks & Dunn is making their way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour is making a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday, May 19. Scotty McCreery will be there as well as the special guest. […]
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
WLOX
Lolly and Pop's voted in top king cakes on the Coast
You can see there's already a lot of wind and wave action out there. Steel Magnolias is a classic and a favorite for so many. It's about a bond that develops between women in a beauty shop as they experience the joys and challenges of life. Downstage Productions Theatre is presenting its version of the show this weekend. Joining us now are Laura Williams, who plays M'Lynn Eatenton, and Lauren Rosenblatt, who plays Truvy.
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Dante is looking for a forever home
This week’s Pet of the Week is up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette is in studio with Dante, this week’s Pet of the Week.
wxxv25.com
Jeep lovers celebrate in style at Jeep-A-Gras parade in Long Beach
The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its second annual Jeep-A-Gras Parade Saturday night. It’s the only parade of its kind, dedicated to the Jeep community. Spectators were able to view more than 200 Mardi Gras themed Jeeps while catching beads and partying with their friends and family. Carnival...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Singing River hosts students for Career Exploration Day
Biloxi High School’s medical science class was invited to spend the day at Gulfport Singing River Hospital. Biloxi High students are seeing their future careers in action. Each of these health science students expressed an interest in the medical field. To help them choose the best fit, Singing River Gulfport invited them to spend a day at the hospital. Chief Nursing Officer and Interim Administrator Heather Rowley said, “You know, when you’re in high school and before, you just don’t know what all is out there available to you in your career. You don’t know until you get out and you actually start asking questions and investigating. I shared with the students this morning that most people think hospital, you think nurse, you think doctor, but there are so many other people that we have to have to run the facility.”
wxxv25.com
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life
Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Shuckers host 2023 Job Fair
The Biloxi Shuckers have started their search for their 2023 season staff today at their annual job fair. The Biloxi Shuckers are looking to fill a multitude of staff positions for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Today, they began that search with a job fair where anybody looking for work could come to the stadium and apply for any of the 20 plus positions open.
wxxv25.com
Back Bay Mission holds open forum in Biloxi to discuss homelessness
Back Bay Mission had their second annual open forum at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi. The forum was open for anyone in the community who wanted to come and raise concerns about homelessness. Back Bay Mission, the chief of police, and a representative from Open Doors were asked questions...
ourmshome.com
April Chewning of Ocean Springs Appointed to State Recreation Board
Life is about to get a little more hectic for April Chewning. As the city of Ocean Springs camp and special events coordinator, Chewning has her hands in numerous programs and events throughout Ocean Springs and now she’s taking on a couple of statewide roles as well. She was appointed last week to the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association Board and joined the state recreation education committee.
wxxv25.com
Coastal Family Health Center holds ribbon cutting for new Biloxi location
A large health center has expanded along the Coast. There was not an open parking spot in sight for Coastal Family Health Center’s ribbon cutting in East Biloxi. Several members of the Coast community gathered to see the business open their doors to the public for the first time.
wxxv25.com
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Soccer: Ocean Springs vs. Oak Grove
In Ocean Springs, Region 7 Class 6A champion Lady Greyhounds hosting Oak Grove. This should have been a rematch from the first game of the season, but the game was canceled and never made up. Ocean Springs wins 2-0. They face Northwest Rankin in the third round Saturday.
wxxv25.com
More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi
We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
wxxv25.com
Tonya Powell becomes 1st female pastor at Greater Freewill Church of God in Christ
The Greater Freewill Church of God in Christ now has its first female pastor. Tonya Powell’s pastor installation ceremony was held Sunday in Gulfport. Originally from Iowa, Pastor Tonya Powell has dedicated her life to serving others. The newly installed pastor has a strong background in nursing and also is the head of the catering ministry ‘I Love Soul Food’
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Soccer: Gulfport vs. D’Iberville
Gulfport Lady Admirals hosting D’Iberville in the second round of the high school soccer playoffs. Gulfport wins 7-0. Great season for the Lady Warriors, but it is Gulfport moving on to round three.
wxxv25.com
Program travels Coast to educate on flooding dangers
One organization is making it their mission to educate the coastal states on the importance of understanding sea-level changes happening now. Place SLR is an organization whose purpose is to increase resilience to climate change along the northern Gulf of Mexico. The program’s latest project sees several members traveling along...
wxxv25.com
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
wxxv25.com
Community gathers in Ocean Springs to donate blood
The City of Ocean Springs held a blood drive today at the city’s civic center to help replenish the blood supply. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country including several illnesses which can decrease the availability of healthy donors and winter weather, which often leads to canceling blood drives.
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
