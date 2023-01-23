ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 13, killed in NYC apartment building blaze: officials

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4kd2_0kOBQHzT00

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a fire that erupted inside his Brooklyn apartment building Sunday, officials said.

The teen, Dillon Waldren-Dickson, was found gravely injured inside the seven-story building on Snyder Avenue near East 25th Street in East Flatbush following the blaze that broke out on the fifth floor around 10:30 a.m., according to the NYPD and FDNY.

He was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man also injured in the fire were taken to the same hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfidF_0kOBQHzT00
The teen was pronounced dead at the Kings County Hospital Center.
Citizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bry1r_0kOBQHzT00
Two other victims are listed in stable condition at the hospital.
Citizen

The relationships between the victims were not immediately known.

A firefighter suffered serious injuries, and two other firefighters sustained minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Twenty-five FDNY units, including 106 firefighters, responded to the scene.

The fire was placed under control around 11:40 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.

