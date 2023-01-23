Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.

