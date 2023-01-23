ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The top 15 country concerts coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

With tours from legends to up-and-comers, Pittsburgh country music fans will have plenty of opportunities to bust out their cowboy boots and hats this year. In June, the city will have four straight nights of concerts, two from Morgan Wallen at PNC Park followed by two nights of Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Billy Idol coming to UPMC Events Center on 2023 tour

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Billy Idol is heading back on the road, and he's bringing his live show to the Pittsburgh area. Idol will visit UPMC Events Center on Monday, May 1, performing hit songs from throughout his career and new music from his latest EPs, "The Cage" and "The Roadside."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love

Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other

Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Purrfect Blend Of Fun Food And Live Music Coming To Deutschtown

Cory Hughes and Alex Feltovich think there are enough fine dining restaurants on East Ohio Street. So, the proprietors of Fig & Ash, a fine dining restaurant along the busy, North Side thoroughfare, plan to add a casual spot to the mix. By the end of spring or early summer,...
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement

Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
tablemagazine.com

Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List

The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Gucci store opens at Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fans of Gucci have a new place to shop. A Gucci store is now open at Ross Park Mall. The 5,000-square-foot store on the mall's lower level features products for men and women. It's the first directly owned and operated Gucci boutique in the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Maulers to play in Canton, Ohio, for Season 2 of USFL

CANTON, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Maulers have a new home for season 2 of the new United States Football League. The Maulers will play in Canton, Ohio, with their season opener set for April 23 against the New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the USFL announced Wednesday.
CANTON, OH
nextpittsburgh.com

Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh

Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Winter storm brings snow, rain to Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers were falling across Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday before an expected change to rain. How much snow? Watch the latest forecast in the video above. Milder air is moving in from the south and widespread precipitation is ending, which means limited coverage to rain showers in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy