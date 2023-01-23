Read full article on original website
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The top 15 country concerts coming to Pittsburgh in 2023
With tours from legends to up-and-comers, Pittsburgh country music fans will have plenty of opportunities to bust out their cowboy boots and hats this year. In June, the city will have four straight nights of concerts, two from Morgan Wallen at PNC Park followed by two nights of Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium.
wtae.com
Billy Idol coming to UPMC Events Center on 2023 tour
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Billy Idol is heading back on the road, and he's bringing his live show to the Pittsburgh area. Idol will visit UPMC Events Center on Monday, May 1, performing hit songs from throughout his career and new music from his latest EPs, "The Cage" and "The Roadside."
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Purrfect Blend Of Fun Food And Live Music Coming To Deutschtown
Cory Hughes and Alex Feltovich think there are enough fine dining restaurants on East Ohio Street. So, the proprietors of Fig & Ash, a fine dining restaurant along the busy, North Side thoroughfare, plan to add a casual spot to the mix. By the end of spring or early summer,...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement
Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
This Hits Different, Episode 72: Duquesne football player donates bone marrow to cancer patient
In today’s episode of This Hits Different, Shelby Cassesse tells the story of Duquesne football player Ayden Garnes, who donated bone marrow to help those fighting cancer.
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
wtae.com
Gucci store opens at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fans of Gucci have a new place to shop. A Gucci store is now open at Ross Park Mall. The 5,000-square-foot store on the mall's lower level features products for men and women. It's the first directly owned and operated Gucci boutique in the Pittsburgh...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers change team colors to black and gold for USFL Season 2
PITTSBURGH — New season, new colors. The Pittsburgh Maulers will go with black and gold, switching it up for the second year of the United States Football League. The new look was unveiled on the Maulers' social media Tuesday morning. It's a move away from the orange and purple...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers to play in Canton, Ohio, for Season 2 of USFL
CANTON, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Maulers have a new home for season 2 of the new United States Football League. The Maulers will play in Canton, Ohio, with their season opener set for April 23 against the New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the USFL announced Wednesday.
wtae.com
Video: Snowflake the polar bear enjoys the snow day at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
PITTSBURGH — Some of us enjoy winter more than others. One member of the Pittsburgh Zoo was showing that off on social media. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium posted a video of Snowflake the polar bear romping in the snow Wednesday. Watch the video above to watch Snowflake play.
nextpittsburgh.com
Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh
Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to Attend Wake-Forest Pitt Basketball Game
The Pitt Panthers' all-time leading passer will be in Oakland to watch the Pitt Panthers battle Wake Forest.
wtae.com
Winter storm brings snow, rain to Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Snow showers were falling across Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday before an expected change to rain. How much snow? Watch the latest forecast in the video above. Milder air is moving in from the south and widespread precipitation is ending, which means limited coverage to rain showers in...
Recruiting Notebook: Junior QB Henry Hasselbeck Earns First Power 5 Offer from Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
