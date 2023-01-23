Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It
When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
NBC Miami
The Outgoing CEO of a Giant Autos Firm Had a Message for His Successor: Don't Be Like Me
After Akio Toyoda, the CEO and President of Toyota, announced he was stepping down on Thursday, he shared his advice to his successor and broke down his business philosophy. "Rather than try to be like me, I want you to value your individuality," he said he'd once told the incoming chief Koji Sato ahead of an important meeting. Sato had been unsure what to say and what messages to express, Toyoda explained in a translated webcast on Thursday.
NBC Miami
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
NBC Miami
Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150
Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
NBC Miami
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
NBC Miami
Intel Stock Tumbles After Brutal Results
Intel shares closed down 6.4% on Friday, a day after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline...
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
NBC Miami
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started Friday's session flat, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of...
NBC Miami
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
