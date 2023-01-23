David W. Salan passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, Wisconsin. David was born in Staten Island, New York City and raised in Waupaca by his loving parents, Dr. Sam and Isabel Salan. David graduated from Waupaca High School and then attended UW-Madison to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1955. David then served as an Army Stenographer in the Korean War from 1955 through 1957. Upon his discharge, he served another six years in the Army Reserves and during this time completed his Master’s Degree at Medill School of Journalism – Northwestern University in 1959.

