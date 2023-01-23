ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manawa, WI

waupacanow.com

Wins add up for Warhawks

Weyauwega-Fremont’s boys’ basketball team recently picked up wins over Almond-Bancroft and Amherst. The Warhawks handed Almond-Bancroft a 58-37 loss Jan. 23 and topped Amherst 67-64 Jan. 17. Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37. The Warhawks connected on seven three-pointers in the first half and led 31-17 at the break. The...
AMHERST, WI
waupacanow.com

Iola to host Winter Carnival

The 61st annual Iola Winter Carnival is set to take place Friday to Sunday, Feb. 3–5, at various locations throughout the community. The event opens Feb. 3 with the eighth annual Iola Snow Bully Fat Tire Bike Race at 6 p.m. at the Iola Winter Sports Club grounds, located at E398 County Trunk MM.
IOLA, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Salan, David

David W. Salan passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, Wisconsin. David was born in Staten Island, New York City and raised in Waupaca by his loving parents, Dr. Sam and Isabel Salan. David graduated from Waupaca High School and then attended UW-Madison to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1955. David then served as an Army Stenographer in the Korean War from 1955 through 1957. Upon his discharge, he served another six years in the Army Reserves and during this time completed his Master’s Degree at Medill School of Journalism – Northwestern University in 1959.
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday into Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day begins Friday due to morning snowfall, followed by breezy and much colder conditions Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by over 25° between Friday and Saturday, with wind chills as cold as -20° by Saturday morning. Most areas will...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal

The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Styled by cedar strips

Bob Buss has only one more cedar-strip kayak to make and then he is in the clear. Noah, his fourth grandchild, received a kayak this Christmas. So far all of his five grandchildren have been given a kayak that he has made himself. For his two adult children, he promised each of them a kayak as a wedding present.
WAUPACA, WI
939thegame.com

Pick-up truck breaks through ice

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

