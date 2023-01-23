Read full article on original website
Related
waupacanow.com
Wins add up for Warhawks
Weyauwega-Fremont’s boys’ basketball team recently picked up wins over Almond-Bancroft and Amherst. The Warhawks handed Almond-Bancroft a 58-37 loss Jan. 23 and topped Amherst 67-64 Jan. 17. Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37. The Warhawks connected on seven three-pointers in the first half and led 31-17 at the break. The...
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
waupacanow.com
Iola to host Winter Carnival
The 61st annual Iola Winter Carnival is set to take place Friday to Sunday, Feb. 3–5, at various locations throughout the community. The event opens Feb. 3 with the eighth annual Iola Snow Bully Fat Tire Bike Race at 6 p.m. at the Iola Winter Sports Club grounds, located at E398 County Trunk MM.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
waupacanow.com
Salan, David
David W. Salan passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, Wisconsin. David was born in Staten Island, New York City and raised in Waupaca by his loving parents, Dr. Sam and Isabel Salan. David graduated from Waupaca High School and then attended UW-Madison to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1955. David then served as an Army Stenographer in the Korean War from 1955 through 1957. Upon his discharge, he served another six years in the Army Reserves and during this time completed his Master’s Degree at Medill School of Journalism – Northwestern University in 1959.
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday into Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day begins Friday due to morning snowfall, followed by breezy and much colder conditions Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by over 25° between Friday and Saturday, with wind chills as cold as -20° by Saturday morning. Most areas will...
Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal
The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
waupacanow.com
Styled by cedar strips
Bob Buss has only one more cedar-strip kayak to make and then he is in the clear. Noah, his fourth grandchild, received a kayak this Christmas. So far all of his five grandchildren have been given a kayak that he has made himself. For his two adult children, he promised each of them a kayak as a wedding present.
939thegame.com
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
wearegreenbay.com
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy confirms second teen death in Fond du Lac Co. crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update. In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the...
WSAW
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
WSAW
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
wearegreenbay.com
56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
Comments / 0