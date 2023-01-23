Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Loved It’: Pitt Hit All the High Notes for 2024 3-Star TE Target Brody Kosin
Brody Kosin didn’t know exactly what to expect when he visited Pittsburgh Saturday, for the first time, but it still exceeded even his wildest expectations. Well, he knew what the city looked like, and he knew that the Pitt coaches liked him. So, he was excited. But it was still better than he could have expected.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Panthers on the Hunt: Wrapping Up a Busy Couple Days for Pitt Football Recruiting
The Pitt football coaches are hitting many of their most popular recruiting territories this week as they extend offers and hunt out Panthers of the future. On Monday, many members of the staff were busy recruiting Florida and yesterday, they continued to recruit Florida heavy while also moving North and were busy offering young talent in Georgia and elsewhere.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 6-foot-8 Twin OL Brody and Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt as PWOs
The majority of the recruits Pitt hosted over the weekend were in the class of 2024 and 2025, but the Riffe brothers — Brody and Graysen — made official visits as part of the class of 2023. The Riffe brothers flew up with their family to check out...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 25
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Jerome Lane Remembers Stellar Pitt Career and ‘The Dunk’ 35 Years Later
For most Pitt fans and even casual basketball fans, they know or have at least seen Jerome Lane’s famous glass shattering dunk. This incredible display of athleticism that made this play so impressive has led people generally refer to it as, “The Dunk.”. Then ranked No. 11 Pitt...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recaping A Busy Monday of Recruiting For The Pitt Football Staff
Before hosting a big group of recruits this coming Saturday, Pat Narduzzi and his staff were out on the road recruiting on Monday, which resulted in them extending a number of offers. PSN keeps you updated throughout the day on any recruiting news in the Frank Walker Daily Notebook, but...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DT Tyler Bentley Returning For One More Season in 2023
Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and Pitt were awaiting the decisions of a few defensive linemen entering the 2023 season, after Tyler Bentley’s announcement, Partridge will get all three. David Green and Devin Danielson already announced their returns, and Bentley followed suit by announcing via Instagram that he’ll be...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Watch: Duquesne MBB Discusses Comeback Win
For the 20th time in the Keith Dambrot era, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team came back after trailing by double digits, this time 72-58 Wednesday night against Loyola Chicago at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. After the game, Dambrot and both Tevin Brewer and Austin Rotroff spoke to reporters. Duquesne...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Volleyball Adds Virginia Tech Grad Transfer L/DS Logan Mosley
Pitt volleyball added a new piece to their team for next season on Monday, in Virginia Tech graduate transfer Logan Mosley. Mosley announced her commitment to the Panthers in an Instagram post that said, “Next stop -> Pittsburgh!! So excited for this new adventure and to be a Pitt Panther! 💙💛”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Women’s Basketball Shoots Past Dayton, 87-79
Duquesne used an incredible second quarter to kickstart a strong shooting effort as they later cruised past Dayton, 87-79. Both teams started off strong and appeared evenly match despite different playing styles out of the gate. A 6-6 score in the game’s first few minutes with Duquesne hitting a pair of three-pointers while Dayton successfully attacked down low kicked things off.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Blake Hinson and Greg Elliott ‘Set the Fire Alarms Off’ in Record-Setting Win
PITTSBURGH — In Wednesday night’s win over Wake Forest, Pitt’s Blake Hinson and Greg Elliott combined to hit 14 three pointers, and along with three triples from Nelly Cummings and one from Nike Sibande, the Panthers set a program record with 18 made threes. “That’s big time,”...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Strong Second Half Leads to 72-58 Win Over Loyola Chicago
A rollercoaster game went Duquesne’s way as it triumphed 72-58 over Loyola Chicago Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (14-7/4-4 Atlantic 10) was led by Dae Dae Grant’s and Jimmy Clark III’s 13 points. R.J. Gunn added 12 points of his own. Austin Rotroff had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes, while filling lanes and altering shots. Tevin Brewer amassed 10 points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Makhai Valentine Powers Steel Valley to an Important Section Victory Over Keystone Oaks 71-66
MUNHALL, Pa. — Just over a month ago Steel Valley made a trip to Keystone Oaks and allowed a fourth-quarter lead to slip away as the Golden Eagles rallied to win 52-51. Tuesday evening, the Ironmen returned the favor as they beat the Golden Eagles 71-66. The Ironmen controlled play early on and nursed a small lead until Tulio Watts (17 points) pushed the Golden Eagles ahead 52-51 heading into the fourth quarter. To start the fourth, the Golden Eagles looked as if they would pull away as they increased the lead to 55-51.
Central Catholic hires former Seneca Valley, Pine-Richland assistant Ryan Lehmeier as football coach
Central Catholic’s new football coach wasn’t chosen from the school’s alumni list, but that doesn’t mean Ryan Lehmeier isn’t already familiar with the team’s tradition. Eleven times in the past eight years, Lehmeier coached a team on the opposite sideline from Central Catholic, so...
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
Travis Blaize steps down as Westminster's head football coach
Westminster football will look for a new head coach after Travis Blaize announced on Twitter that he's stepping down from his position.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
Gainey orders review of tax-exempt property
UPMC is the city’s largest tax-exempt landowner, but there are big implications for other organizations, too. The University of Pittsburgh owns $1.4 billion worth of tax-exempt property in the city, and Highmark/AHN, Carnegie Mellon University and Duquesne University each own hundreds of millions worth. The post Gainey orders review of tax-exempt property appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
Comments / 0