Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
1 dead after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace north of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - At least one person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
wtva.com
Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year. The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday. The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
hottytoddy.com
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
wtva.com
Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors will soon discuss the resignation of 5th District Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson confirmed McKnight has submitted his resignation. The next Board meeting is on Jan. 31. This comes following his May 2022 arrest for the alleged possession of 2 to...
wcbi.com
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford to Roll Out New Trash Carts/System in Late February
Oxford residents will soon be getting a gift from the Oxford Environmental Services department – a new 95-gallon trash can. The new roll-out garbage can will be used with the city’s automated collection trucks which will end the days of having employees hanging off the back of trucks to collect trash.
Downtown county clerk’s office closing vehicle, title departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in downtown Memphis and need to go to the county clerk’s office to register a vehicle, you will be out of luck for the next two weeks. The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said its downtown location will close the motor vehicle and title departments for the week of Jan. […]
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
wtva.com
Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo. Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17. They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls to Missouri
Despite scoring the third-most points in a game this season, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was unable to top Missouri, falling 89-77 on mTuesday night in the SJB Pavilion. While the Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) were able to hold an early lead up 9-5 following a dunk from...
hottytoddy.com
Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.
A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
hottytoddy.com
Women’s Tennis Downs Memphis at Home 5-2
Ole Miss women’s tennis defeats Memphis, 5-2, for the Rebels third consecutive win to start the season. The Rebels took the lead and never gave it back. Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) started the match strong in doubles, winning the first two quickly. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori were the first doubles team to finish with a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova ended their match very soon after, taking down Memphis’ (0-3, 0-0 AAC) No. 1 doubles team, 6-1. The duo are 3-0 to start their season and clinched the doubles point in every dual match.
actionnews5.com
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
wtva.com
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Comments / 0