Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
Alleged armed Laurel County burglar found hiding in closet
While searching the home, a deputy located a suspect in a closet hiding under a pile of clothes and after a scuffle he was taken into custody.
Whitley County Man Arrested and Charged with Burglary
A man from Whitley County was arrested after law enforcement discovered he illegally entered a building with the intent to commit a crime. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office announced that 26 year old Austin Epley of Woodbine was arrested on Monday. Lieutenant Wayne Bird responded to a call of a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived on the scene and detained Epley and it was later determined in an investigation by Lieutenant Bird that Epley had unlawfully entered the building with the intent of committing a crime.
Adair County Sheriff’s Office Alert: Identify
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying this female. Identification is in reference to a stolen identity case and fraudulent credit card use. If you have any information who this female is, you may remain anonymous, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 384-2776. Deputy...
Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a southern Kentucky police chase. David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County. Kentucky State Police says the...
Drug Trafficking Arrest Following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
Update: Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse
UPDATE: The Washington County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Brooke Turner, both of Springfield, for this investigation. The charges are the following:. Murder. Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under. Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree. Trafficking Controlled Substance –...
Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a shoplifting complaint at a Laurel County store turned into drug charges for one couple. On Friday afternoon, deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart after the store’s loss prevention team caught the pair, one man and one woman, trying to get away with items without paying for them.
Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
Sheriff’s Office Investigates Head-On Injury Collision, Columbia Man Airlifted
Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 3:55 pm, Adair 911 received multiple calls on an injury collision, 10 miles east of Columbia. Preliminary investigation shows that unit 1, a vehicle operated by Logan Russell, 26, of Russell Springs, was traveling east toward Russell County. Russell lost control of his 2014 Ford...
TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
Russell Springs Police warn of counterfeit money circulating
The Russell Springs Police Department is warning individuals and businesses of counterfeit money circulating in the area. The counterfeit bills are in denominations of $100 and $20 bills. Local businesses are asked to be extra cautious when accepting bills of these amounts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS
The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. The first happened around 6:30 Friday night on North Main Street in front of the Monticello McDonald’s. Police say two cars were involved in that crash. We’re told one of the drivers, Jessica Daniels, 36, was pulling out of the restaurant and pulled into the path of a pickup truck with Emory Turner, 19, behind the wheel.
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
Ky. police department welcomes new K-9
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department added a new K-9 to its force. You can see Officer Ryan Jackson and K-9 Zeus pictured below. The two of them completed all phases of their test, which included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control and other phases. They will have...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
