Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
CNN — Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them. Three of the men had arrived in October, with the remaining two in November, said their...
WRAL
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing Ukrainian war
CNN — Olesya Krivtsova sports an anti-Putin tattoo on one ankle and a bracelet that tracks her every move on the other. The 19-year-old from Russia's Arkhangelsk region must wear the device while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
WRAL
Berlin made the historic move to arm Ukraine. But many Germans are uneasy
CNN — The biggest moment in the Ukraine war this week took place hundreds of miles from the battlefield. After days of diplomatic pressure from its increasingly exasperated NATO allies, Germany announced Wednesday that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a potentially pivotal move in the conflict that could decisively tip the balance in Kyiv's favor.
WRAL
The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey
CNN — Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14,...
WRAL
Turkey says Sweden was complicit in burning of Quran amid tension over NATO membership bid
CNN — The Swedish government was complicit in the burning of the Quran at a protest in Stockholm last weekend, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reportedly said Thursday. Increased tensions between the two countries come at a time when Sweden is relying on Turkey to...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
WRAL
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
BEIRUT — Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon's...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
WRAL
Gun attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran kills security chief
CNN — A gunman entered Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital and killed one person on Friday, the foreign ministries of Iran and Azerbaijan confirmed in separate statements, with both citing different motives for the deadly attack. Police and security forces arrested the assailant, who is now under investigation,...
WRAL
Drones attack military plant in Iran: Tehran
CNN — Drones attacked a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, Tehran said on Sunday. "An explosion has occurred in one of the military centers affiliated to the Ministry of Defense," the deputy head of security for Isfahan Governorate Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari told the semi-official Fars News Agency.
WRAL
German parliament officially commemorates LGBTQ victims of Nazi regime for first time
CNN — The German parliament for the first time on Friday focused its annual Holocaust memorial commemorations on people persecuted and killed over their sexual or gender identity during World War II. Campaigners in Germany have worked for decades to establish an official ceremony to commemorate the LGBTQ victims...
WRAL
Settlements to be 'strengthened' in wake of Jerusalem attacks, Israeli PM says
CNN — Israel will "take steps to strengthen settlement" in response to shooting attacks in Jerusalem Friday and Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. A six-point list to "fight terrorism and exact a price from terrorists and those who support them" was posted to Netanyahu's Facebook page overnight Saturday after a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet.
WRAL
Hundreds injured, 3 dead, as earthquake hits Iran
CNN — At least three people were killed and more than 800 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time, according to Iranian news agencies. Iran's state news agency IRNA said the earthquake hit the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran,...
WRAL
South Africa to send dozens of cheetahs to India under new deal
CNN — South Africa has signed an agreement with India to reintroduce dozens of cheetahs to the South Asian country after eight of the big cats were sent from neighboring Namibia in 2022. The first batch of 12 cheetahs is to be flown over in February, according to a...
WRAL
Two wounded in shooting in Jerusalem, police say, after synagogue attack leaves seven dead
CNN — Two people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Saturday, emergency services say, the day after a gunman killed at least seven people near a synagogue in the city. The two men injured in the City of David area of Jerusalem on Saturday, one aged...
WRAL
'A ginormous can of worms': How a fight over snow crabs could lead to a win for oil drilling access
CNN — A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic. This week Norway's Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab -- a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan -- in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.
WRAL
China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind
CNN — China's swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back. The revival of the world's second largest economy — and its biggest consumer...
Comments / 0