🎥 Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry...
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
Coalition to lawmakers: Amend Kansas drivers license revocation law
TOPEKA — Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says state law revoked driving privileges for failure to pay a traffic citation should be amended to give motorists the opportunity to apply for a restricted license so they could get to work and earn money to pay off the any penalties. Faust-Goudeau, a...
Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage
TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
Salt treats icy roads but poisons the land — What Kansas is doing about it
And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and bridges. It adds so much sodium to drinking water in some places that it can affect people’s health. And in some places, toxic salt levels kill or harm plants, animals and crops.
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she’ll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled to give the annual State of […]
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
Kansas lawmakers say it’s time to finally install Ad Astra replica statue on lawn
TOPEKA — The Statehouse needs to honor Kansas history through art, legislators said, advocating for a new mural celebrating the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment and pushing for the placement of a replica Ad Astra statue on the statehouse lawn. Placing the statue has been the work of many years. The eight-foot replica statue of […] The post Kansas lawmakers say it’s time to finally install Ad Astra replica statue on lawn appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
As Kelly shares optimistic words, dark undercurrents flow through Kansas Statehouse
Laura Kelly knows what works for the majority of Kansans. She’s down to earth, plainspoken, and a temperamental and political moderate. Two successive tall Republican men have run against the diminutive Democrat, and each has paid a price for underestimating her political savvy. So perhaps we should pay attention to what the governor said Tuesday […] The post As Kelly shares optimistic words, dark undercurrents flow through Kansas Statehouse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Medical marijuana: Masterson callously opposes Gov. Kelly’s effort to ease suffering | Opinion
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes compelling case for medical cannabis. Sen. Ty Masterson stands in the way.
Bills propose ‘flat tax’ rate for Kansas personal, corporate income
Two Kansas bills introduced would lower personal and corporate income taxes to 5% and be applied to every taxpayer regardless of income.
Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state.
Even as data shows a majority of the country supports LGBTQ+ people and their rights, hostility and violence against the community is on the rise. The past two years have been the deadliest for transgender people in recent history, in large part due to the rapidly increasing number of legislative attacks against trans peoples’ rights […] The post Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Kansas (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Kansas. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Hundreds of state jobs up for grabs in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday. State agencies will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk with candidates about full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships. The state is currently advertising 874 open positions across the state. Anyone looking for a job can apply to the […]
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Kansas bill would allow parents to safely surrender children to Safe Haven Baby Boxes
KANSAS (KCTV) - A new bill is being introduced in Kansas that would give parents the ability to safely surrender a child to a Safe Haven Baby Box if they’re not in position to take care of the baby. The legislation has already passed in Missouri, and boxes have already been installed in eight other states.
🎥 Gov. Laura Kelly 2023 State of the State Address
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly will outlined her second term priorities for the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature during the annual State of the State address. (click below to watch a replay of the address) She has previously outlined several proposals for cutting taxes and has promised to push for expanding...
