DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- VieCure today announced a new collaboration with Labcorp to provide clinicians greater access to precision oncology decision support. This strategic collaboration will support patient-specific treatment plans by integrating Labcorp’s precision medicine testing solutions with VieCure’s clinical decision support tool, helping community cancer care providers advance health equity and increase precision diagnostic test utilization for cancer patients, including those living in rural and remote areas who may lack access to larger oncology centers. Together, the two companies will be positioned to improve clinical outcomes for patients, creating a streamlined experience for biomarker-informed, personalized cancer care through an integrated clinic-genomic workflow of Labcorp’s precision medicine testing solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005608/en/ Labcorp’s comprehensive portfolio of cancer diagnostic and next-generation sequencing products will be fully integrated into the VieCure platform, improving the clinical workflow experience for community oncologists to aid in precision medicine selection for oncology patients and drive better outcomes (Photo: Business Wire)

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO