massdevice.com
Tandem Diabetes Care completes acquisition of insulin pump maker AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care (Nasdaq:TNDM) announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical. San Diego-based Tandem announced plans to acquire the maker of the Sigi patch pump for insulin delivery last month. Switzerland-based AMF Medical does not offer Sigi commercially. The system received FDA breakthrough device designation just over one year ago.
Botanical Specialist Linnea Scores Narcotics License To Produce, Export High THC
Swissmedic, the surveillance authority for medicines and medical devices, granted Linnea SA a narcotics license at the end of 2022. This allows the company to help bring a pharmaceutical level of quality to this emerging cannabinoid industry, which is projected to grow from $28.26 billion in 2021 to $197.74 billion in 2028.
massdevice.com
BCI developer Precision Neuroscience raises $41M Series B
Brain-computer interface (BCI) maker Precision Neuroscience announced today that it closed a $41 million Series B funding round. Bloomberg first reported that the company intended to announce the financing before Precision Neuroscience confirmed it in a LinkedIn post. Forepont Capital Partners led the financing round. According to Bloomberg, it adds to a previous fundraising totaling $12 million.
Healthcare IT News
More crucial data needed on every pharmaceutical product label
When nearly 20 years ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new rule1 that pharmaceutical manufacturers must include a linear bar code on all immediate drug packages that included each medication’s National Drug Code (NDC), many in the healthcare industry rejoiced. The addition of this code helped facilitate the medication administration process, said Kevin Marvin, RPh, ASHP Senior Consultant and independent healthcare informatics consultant supporting the safe use of technology in health systems nationwide.
massdevice.com
3M announces mixed Q4 results, will reduce manufacturing workforce by 2,500
3M (NYSE:MMM) today announced fourth-quarter financial results that missed the consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast. The company also announced that it plans to reduce its global manufacturing workforce by 2,500. 3M Chair and CEO Mike Roman attributed the decision to a need to align with adjusted production volumes. MMM...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
qhubonews.com
President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.
Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
MedicalXpress
New digital health tool assists pharmacists with minor ailment prescribing
As of January 1, 2023, the pharmacists' scope of practice has expanded across Ontario with the ability for pharmacists to assess and autonomously prescribe medications for 13 minor ailments. While new to Ontario, this process is not a novelty, as pharmacists in other countries and Canadian provinces have been improving...
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
Medagadget.com
Esophageal Stethoscope Market to Surpass US$ 29.30 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 4.1% | Medtronic, ICU Medical, Welch Allyn, NOVAMED USA
According to a study in the Elsevier magazine, an esophageal stethoscope gives surgeons during paediatric operations, surgeries of newborns, children, and adolescents from birth up to the age of 18, clear information about the breath sounds and the rate and rhythm of heart sounds. Over the course of the projection...
massdevice.com
Miach Orthopaedics secures $40M to support its ACL tears implant
Miach Orthopaedics today announced that it’s closed on $40 million in financing to support expanded U.S. commercialization of its Bear implant to treat ACL tears. The financing includes $30 million in Series B equity from lead investors Sectoral Asset Management and Endeavour Vision. Existing investors — including Amzak Health, Smith+Nephew, DSM Venturing and the NFL Players Association — also joined the funding round.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
ajmc.com
Roger M. Lyons, MD, Discusses 10-Year Review of MDS Patient Data From the Community Oncology Setting
Evidence-Based Oncology™️ spoke with Lyons about the creation of this real-world data set and the pros and cons of different treatments for MDS. One decade ago, Roger M. Lyons, MD, FACP, a board-certified hematologist at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, literally wrote the book on treatment guidelines in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) These syndromes disrupt blood cell production and can lead to leukemia.1.
VieCure and Labcorp Collaboration Will Improve Clinical Workflow, Increasing Patient Access to Genomic Testing
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- VieCure today announced a new collaboration with Labcorp to provide clinicians greater access to precision oncology decision support. This strategic collaboration will support patient-specific treatment plans by integrating Labcorp’s precision medicine testing solutions with VieCure’s clinical decision support tool, helping community cancer care providers advance health equity and increase precision diagnostic test utilization for cancer patients, including those living in rural and remote areas who may lack access to larger oncology centers. Together, the two companies will be positioned to improve clinical outcomes for patients, creating a streamlined experience for biomarker-informed, personalized cancer care through an integrated clinic-genomic workflow of Labcorp’s precision medicine testing solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005608/en/ Labcorp’s comprehensive portfolio of cancer diagnostic and next-generation sequencing products will be fully integrated into the VieCure platform, improving the clinical workflow experience for community oncologists to aid in precision medicine selection for oncology patients and drive better outcomes (Photo: Business Wire)
massdevice.com
Icotec wins FDA clearance for Vader pedicle screws
Icotec this week announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Vader pedicle screw system. The Vader system includes 4.5 mm pedicle screws and extended long carbon/PEEK rods made from BlackArmor. Vader’s extended pedicle screw system is indicated for open, MIS and cement-augmented surgical techniques while providing additional options for stabilizing the upper-thoracic region of the spine.
beckersdental.com
VideaHealth awarded patent for its dental AI imaging technology
VideaHealth received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its dental artificial intelligence imaging technology. The patent is for Videa Assist, the company's AI software platform, a dental imaging AI that aids dentists in identifying dental diseases in X-ray images and matches those images to patient records, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the company.
Researchers just tested ChatGPT on the same test questions as aspiring doctors – and found the AI was 'comfortably within the passing range'
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify physician and patient concerns around COVID digital detection surveillance in China
To highlight ethical considerations for promoting patients' autonomy and health care rights, researchers from mainland China, Hong Kong and New Zealand present the results of interviews documenting patient and primary care physicians with digital surveillance of infectious disease (including COVID-19) in urban areas of northern and southern China. The authors...
