Washington, DC

Talk Nats

What are your hopes for pleasant surprises for the Nats?

When Ghost has writer’s block, it is time for a DPW (Desinated Pinch Writer). This will be short and sweet. Here are three positive Hope Fors that you can comment on. As I said, keeping this short and sweet. Ghost and I will provide our answers in the comments.
Mike Rizzo and Davey Martinez give the State of the Team address!

When the Washington Nationals’ general manager, Mike Rizzo, spoke at the Hot Stove event for full-season ticket holders this weekend, he said you cannot fool smart baseball fans and sell them on something that isn’t there. He was clear that the team was in a retool/rebuild, and that he would not venture to guess on how many wins the team would get this year. After mistakes in the last offseason when he built a team that was severely lacking in defense, Rizzo vowed, uh promised, to use his exact wording, that the defense would be better.
Use the BaseballSavant Site to Review any Nats Game

The BaseballSavant site provides an incredible array of data and graphs. Virtually anything you want to know can be found there. I had frankly forgotten how useful it is until I stumbled upon it yesterday looking for information on Cade Cavalli‘s pitch selection in his one major league game. Two different ways to access the site, specifically to review Nationals games are described below.
Bad is understandable — horrible shouldn’t be acceptable…

It was October 18th, 1968. Major league baseball held its expansion draft to build the initial rosters for the Expos, Padres, Royals and the Seattle Pilots. The four new MLB teams were allowed to pick unprotected players from the other teams in their league only (The 2 leagues operated as separate entities with their own league presidents. Interleague play was decades away).
More top prospect rankings are revealed! Nats showing strong in Top-100!

The current farm system of the Washington Nationals has been ranked anywhere from №8 to №15 depending on where you look. The team moved into the top half of baseball after the trade of Juan Soto for an exciting package of top prospects. Depending on which ranking system you look at, the top prospects have James Wood, Elijah Green, Robert Hassell III, Cade Cavalli, and Brady House plus some exciting names after them with Cristhian Vaquero, Armando Cruz, Jarlin Susana, Jeremy De La Rosa, T.J. White, and Jackson Rutledge.
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com

