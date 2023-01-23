Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
How Dallas Chef Tiffany Derry Went From IHOP to TV Personality
To watch Tiffany Derry on high-intensity TV cooking competitions is to witness grace under pressure. On cable shows like Top Chef and Bobby’s Triple Threat, the Dallas-based chef makes it look easy—working at lightning speed, nailing each minute element of a nuanced dish, never breaking a sweat. How does someone learn to do that? Derry credits IHOP.
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger
There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s. In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.
dmagazine.com
More Than a Dozen North Texas Chefs and Restaurants Are 2023 James Beard Semifinalists
While many people are buzzing about yesterday’s Academy Award nominations, the food world is rightfully feasting its eyes on the list of James Beard Award semifinalists that was released Wednesday morning. And folks, Dallas-Fort Worth chefs and restaurants did not disappoint. Fifteen new and familiar chefs and restaurants made the list this year, and there was a decent spread of categories with D-FW representation.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
orlandoparkstop.com
New Details Revealed for Universal Theme Park in Texas – Universal Kids Frisco
Universal Parks & Resorts have announced that a brand new theme park is being built in Frisco, Texas—but it will be unlike any of their existing parks. This new destination will feature kid-friendly rides set within immersive lands, as well as a 300-room hotel. Thanks to some newly released...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
CandysDirt.com
WoodHouse Announces $70 Million Renovation Plan For T Bar M Racquet Club in North Dallas
Dallas-based hospitality company WoodHouse is planning a $70 million investment to upgrade the legendary T Bar M Racquet Club on Dilbeck Lane. They have quite the track record: WoodHouse is co-owner of the exclusive private social club Park House Dallas located in Highland Park Village, with a membership wait list of 6,000.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Sadelle’s, Where New York Meets Highland Park
What do you get when you mix cowboy boots with Timberlands (affectionately referred to as “Timbs” in the 212)? Well, it depends who you ask, but politics aside, the New Yorkization of Texas has been undeniable in the past few years. Perhaps this is most evident in Dallas with the influx of New York-centric dining concepts. A notable addition in spring 2022 was Sadelle’s in Highland Park.
dmagazine.com
A New Documentary Lets Joppa Preservationists Share Their Own History
As outsiders chronicled the rich cultural legacy and historic preservation efforts in the Joppa neighborhood of southern Dallas, the residents who live in the community felt like they needed to tell their own story. So community advocates commissioned documentary filmmaker Curshion Jones for a project celebrating last year’s 150th anniversary...
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (1/24/23)
Crime AND Arrests Are Down in Dallas. Here’s a must-read from Sharon Grigsby at the DMN. With help from the Childhood Poverty Action Lab, she lays out the surprising tale of how Dallas has managed to reduce crime while also arresting fewer people. There were 19 percent fewer arrests in 2022 than in the previous year; violent crimes were down for the second consecutive year. (But! The Dallas County Jail is nearing capacity because, in part, of backlogs in the courts.)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
dmagazine.com
Interior Designer Corbin See’s 2023 Home Trend Predictions
As any local weatherman or Magic 8 Ball will tell you, predictions are an inexact science. Try as you might, you’re sure to miss a scattered shower or love-connection query or two. The beauty of interior design, of course, is that there’s no real right or wrong—what’s on the horizon in one designer’s world may be in the rearview for another. (One man’s shagreen is another man’s shiplap, as it were.) Still, the start of another year begs questions of what’s new and what’s next? To get the answers, we turned to top local talents to share what they expect to see in 2023.
