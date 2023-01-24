ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

By GABE STERN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UVKC_0kOBP93700
1 of 2

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings.

The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes.

Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism.

Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.

The speech was met with a tepid response from the Democratic leadership, who said during a press conference after the speech that there were parts with which they agreed and disagreed, many proposals “left more questions than answers” due to what they called a lack of specifics.

Elon Musk

Lombardo said “not a penny” of the unprecedented surplus will go toward recurring funding in the two-year $11.4 billion budget. Rather, he said his plan emphasizes savings and one-time programs such as the gas tax suspension and $313 million to the Rainy Day Fund, which is used in emergencies.

Lombardo proposed adding $313 million in what he announced as the “Nevada Way Fund,” another savings fund to be used for infrastructure and development projects once the traditional Rainy Day Fund reaches 25%.

“In simple economic terms, we’re buying with cash instead of credit,” Lombardo said.

Along with the creation of the Office of School Choice within the Nevada Department of Education, Lombardo announced $50 million in funds for opportunity scholarships, a program a Republican majority created in 2015. That allows vouchers to go toward tuition for low- and middle-income students who want to attend private schools, which was previously paid for by businesses who received tax credits for donations toward the program.

“Private schools, magnet schools, charter schools, micro schools, virtual schools and homeschooling are all viable alternatives that can increase the potential for student success,” he said, echoing his support for increased school choice.

It’s part of Lombardo’s proposed $2 billion increase in education funding over two years that would increase per-pupil spending from $10,290 this year to $12,881 by fiscal year 2025. Nearly $730 million would be placed in an “Education Stabilization Account,” an emergency budget tailored toward education, similar to a rainy day fund. Nevada has long placed near the bottom of national education rankings and funding.

To address a pervasive teacher shortage, interest from the stabilization account would go toward scholarships to public colleges or universities for residents who promise to teach in Nevada schools for at least five years.

Still, Lombardo said underfunded schools are no excuse for underperformance. “And if we don’t begin seeing results, I’ll be standing here in two years calling for systematic changes to the governance and leadership in K-12 education,” he said.

In his first three weeks in office, Lombardo already has enacted four executive orders, including one tasking the Department of Administration with addressing an approximate 24% vacancy rate among state employees. The order also directed state agencies to return to pre-pandemic operations, including normal in-person hours by July 1.

The former Clark County Sheriff was the only Republican in the nation to defeat a sitting Democratic governor in November, a significant win in a western battleground state where a predicted wave of GOP victories didn’t otherwise materialize.

A cornerstone of his campaign related to criminal justice, promising to repeal recent criminal justice reforms from Democrats that he has called “soft-on-crime.”

He expanded on his plan to repeal parts of a 2019 criminal justice reform law, acknowledging that he did not oppose the bill at the time but saying that three years later, it had “made things worse.”

Lombardo said he would introduce a bill to strengthen or expand certain criminal penalties. This includes reducing weights for possession and trafficking while increasing penalties, lowering the felony theft threshold and “strengthening drug laws” by reducing qualifying weights for possession and trafficking for certain drugs while increasing penalties, among others.

In a 90-second media availability in a legislative hallway, Lombardo acknowledged his crime reform proposals may be the hardest goal to get past the Democratic legislature.

In a rebuttal press conference, Democratic Assembly Leader Steve Yeager said while he agreed with Lombardo’s statement that incarceration should be a “last resort,” Yeager opposed Lombardo’s efforts to repeal the criminal justice law and said he was disappointed the governor would “fall back on a tough on crime narrative.”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro noted the governor did not mention access to reproductive rights or affordable housing, along with raises specific to public school teachers.

“I think there are still a lot of details that we just don’t know, and so we’ll have to see with these bills,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada. Gabe Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow him on Twitter: @gabestern326.

Comments / 37

Best Guest
6d ago

“School choice”= giveaways to campaign donor that want that state money funneled to their schools they own.

Reply(13)
10
Related
The Associated Press

Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?

Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that’s less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian Community’s backing, the state allocated or raised about $600 million of a nearly $1 billion plan that would widen the most bottleneck-inducing, 26-mile section of I-10 on the route between Phoenix and Tucson. But its bid for federal grant money under the new infrastructure law to finish the job fell short, leaving some advocates for road construction accusing the Biden administration of devaluing those projects to focus on repairs and mass transit. “Upset would be the right terminology,” Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland said of his reaction when he learned the project won’t receive one of the law’s first Mega Grants the U.S. Department of Transportation will announce this week. “We thought we had done a good job putting the proposal together. We thought we had checked all the boxes.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois governor has bill to ease path for name changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused on the folks who, it’s a need, it’s like a life-or-death need, because of fears of abusive partners or their trafficker finding them again,” Khadine Bennett of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois told the Chicago Tribune. Under current law, there’s a lifetime ban on name changes for people who have been convicted of identity theft or who are on state registries for certain crimes. Others convicted of crimes can face a 10-year waiting period to change a name.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa Democrats pick ex-House candidate as new state leader

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats chose a failed Congressional candidate to lead their state party as they grapple with a series of election losses and an effort from the national party to take away its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential race. Rita Hart, the former state senator who lost a 2020 U.S. House race by just a handful of votes, was chosen Saturday over two other candidates “My focus is squarely on helping our party begin winning elections again,” she said. Hart said her experience raising $5 million for the congressional race and winning in a district that former President Donald Trump carried will serve her well as she works to help other Democrats win.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Puerto Rico’s southern region fights for cleaner air, water

SALINAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Shuttered windows are a permanent fixture in Salinas, an industrial town on Puerto Rico’s southeast coast that is considered one of the U.S. territory’s most contaminated regions. For years, toxic ash and noxious chemicals from coal-fired and thermoelectric power plants have enveloped...
Nevada Current

Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several legislative proposals championed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo during his state of the state speech Monday have already been declared dead on arrival by Democratic legislative leaders. “That’s a non-starter,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said of the governor’s desire to undo the move to universal mail ballots, which Democrats passed in the 2021 legislative […] The post Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
rockninefourthree.com

1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground

Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons

Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
629K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy