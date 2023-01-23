Read full article on original website
Obituary: Jerry Williams
Jerry Williams, 67, of Cave City, Arkansas passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 6, 1956, in Bremen, Indiana to Eddy Franklin Williams and Avis Faye (Richardson) Williams. Jerry loved nature and he taught his family to enjoy nature. He enjoyed going fishing, and hunting, and was...
Obituary: Marlin Albert York
Marlin Albert York, 81, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Little Rock, AR, on September 12, 1941, to Scottie and Myrtle York. Marlin was a proud Navy Veteran. He was also strong, caring, funny, and very hard-working. In his earlier years, Marlin was a sportsman and played football in high school; and then went on to become a Golden Glove Boxing Champion for his college. He also enjoyed being outside and working in his yard, reading books, particularly any Christian books or Louis L’Amour, and watching western movies, especially if they starred John Wayne. Marlin loved telling stories and had a wonderful sense of humor, which he passed on to his daughters. But most of all, Marlin enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of those that loved him.
Obituary: Dustin Wayne Herndon
Dustin Wayne Herndon, 31, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1991, in Batesville, AR to Brent and Dianne Herndon. He was an operator for Trash Truckin’. Dustin enjoyed time spent with his family. He also enjoyed music, cars, technology, and shopping.
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney
Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
Obituary: Jeffery William Beck
Jeffery William Beck, 58, of Mt Pleasant, AR died peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Batesville AR, with loved ones at his side. Per his wishes, no services will be held and he will be later laid at rest next to his father in Melbourne Arkansas. Although his life span...
Obituary: Valerie Denise Raviscioni
Valerie Denise Raviscioni, 65, passed away on January 23rd, 2023. She was born on August 22nd, 1957 in Sanger, California to Theodore and Helen (Mercante) Grizzell. She lived in Newark, close to her immediate family. Valerie loved to play Bingo and could make a life-long friend in any circumstance, like on a train. She loved to make people laugh. She also enjoyed making and sharing recipes with people. Her daughters and grandchildren were the pride of her life. She graduated from Madera high school and was on the bowling Friday Night Mix League. She was a cancer survivor.
Obituary: Betty J. Hinkle Storey Cash Martin
Betty J. Hinkle Storey Cash Martin, 96, of Mountain View, Arkansas departed this life on January 22, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1926, in Batesville, Arkansas to the late John Alva and Alma (Lancaster) Hinkle. Betty dedicated more than forty years to nursing, working for various doctors,...
Obituary: Hulan (Hugh) Ramsey
Hulan (Hugh) Ramsey, 88, of Fifty Six, Arkansas graduated from the temporal to the eternal on Thursday, January 20, 2023, at the Blossoms of Mountain View. He was born August 14, 1934, to Garless and Willie Fay Sisk Ramsey. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a great example of hard work, respectability and Christian living. He was a member of the Sanctuary UPC of Mountain View and had a great brotherly love for all he met.
Obituary: Richard Wilkins
On January 17, 2023, Richard Wilkins, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas, took his last breath on this Earth and passed on to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, while surrounded by family. Rick was born January 1, 1948, to William and Mildred Wilkins in Jonesboro Arkansas. After serving his...
Batesville School District students recently participate in wide range of events
Here’s a glimpse at recent achievements from students of the Batesville School District:. The Batesville Girl’s Bowling team finished in 1st place at the High School Bowling Bakers Tournament in Jonesboro on Jan. 18. They ended with a score of 1097 over second place Valley View with 1090.
Obituary: Donald Ray Jackson Jr
Donald Ray Jackson JR, 43, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on November 20, 1979, to Donald Ray Jackson SR and Sue (Ritter) Younger. Donald enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, and watching sports. He was currently learning to play harmonica. He was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his two daughters.
Obituary: Demarius Brown
Demarius Brown, 23, of Batesville passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Cave City. He was born May 19, 1999, in Batesville to Daris and Shan Brown and LaTonia and Marcus Nelson. He was a mechanic for the U.S. Army and a graduate of the Batesville High School Class of 2017. He loved playing football and baseball. He enjoyed working out and desired to be a cattle farmer. Demarius loved the time spent with his daughter, Matea Brown.
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
Cave City mayor completes League certification program
Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson has achieved Level II status as a Certified Municipal Official and has completed his yearly continuing education courses, according to the Arkansas Municipal League. As a City Council member in 2012, he was among the league’s inaugural class of Level I graduates through the league’s...
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Kenny Pitcher for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Kenny Pitcher (pictured with Citizens Bank’s Ashley Engles), a skilled maintenance employee at the Batesville School District, was named Monday to receive the January “Citizens Bank Above & Beyond Award.”. Being a team player with an ambition to bring his best on and off the clock, Pitcher’s colleagues...
BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues
The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
