Marlin Albert York, 81, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Little Rock, AR, on September 12, 1941, to Scottie and Myrtle York. Marlin was a proud Navy Veteran. He was also strong, caring, funny, and very hard-working. In his earlier years, Marlin was a sportsman and played football in high school; and then went on to become a Golden Glove Boxing Champion for his college. He also enjoyed being outside and working in his yard, reading books, particularly any Christian books or Louis L’Amour, and watching western movies, especially if they starred John Wayne. Marlin loved telling stories and had a wonderful sense of humor, which he passed on to his daughters. But most of all, Marlin enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of those that loved him.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO