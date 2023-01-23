Read full article on original website
Dinell Whittier
2d ago
Wow, I really wish my Mother were still alive. She would have loved to see Stevie Nicks again. She…Fleetwood Mac was ere all time favorite. I’ve always liked them as well…it’s just kind of hard for me to hear them now that she’s gone. Still, I’m thinking I may need to go see her in memory of my amazing Mom.
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Pop Music Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has scheduled a lineup of classic rock and pop music acts throughout 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One of the original dolphins at the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo, Duchess, a matriarch bottlenose dolphin and one of the five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990, died at age 48.
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Venue in Las Vegas
The Voice coach and country star Blake Shelton is about to open the Las Vegas iteration of his Oklahoma-born restaurant Ole Red. He's on a mission to introduce the honky tonk world to Sin City and when this new location opens, it'll allow visitors to enjoy some down-home country cookin' while they sip on moonshine cocktails and watch Formula One racers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
jammin1057.com
The Beverly Theater, Las Vegas’ Newest Entertainment Venue
It has been in the works for a while and this March, The Beverly Theater becomes Las Vegas‘ newest venue for all things entertainment. The venue is on 6th street between Clark and Bonneville and is more “Smith Center” than “casino theater”. The two story film house and performance theater has several places to entertain in different ways.
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
BBC
Musk's Boring Company shows off Las Vegas tunnels
During CES in Las Vegas, visitors could take advantage of a new transportation system under the Las Vegas strip. The BBC's James Clayton visited the Boring Company's tunnel network carrying passengers in Tesla cars. Produced by Click.
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
Formula 1 in Las Vegas estimated to double Super Bowl’s economic impact
The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to be the biggest event to ever come to Las Vegas.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
Fox5 KVVU
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
lvsportsbiz.com
Las Vegas Grand Prix Plans To Stay In Vegas As ‘Monaco Of North America;’ More Race Tix On Sale Late Feb/Early March For F1 Event In November
Well, it looks like the Formula One Grand Prix race in Las Vegas is going to stay a lot longer than three years. “We’re here to stay. We’re not spending all this money for three years,” said Renee Wilm, chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
Comments / 2