Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Hazelwood School District’s use of virtual teachers leaves students in the lurch

This school year, nearly one-third of Hazelwood School District students have been assigned to in-person classes where the teacher is virtual, instructing from hundreds or thousands of miles away. It’s one way the district has responded to an unprecedented teacher shortage. “They do what's called ‘synchronous learning’ where [the...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Career Central: Schnucks hosting 2-day hiring event

ST. LOUIS — Eatwell Market by Schnucks will host a two-day hiring event for their next location in Chesterfield, Missouri. Eastwell Market by Schnucks is a neighborhood store that offers natural and organic foods as well as local offerings. The store also celebrates the connection of food, wellness and community.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Celebrate Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS — Join 5 On Your Side for an event honoring Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum called RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse. Attendees will be able to view past RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. specials on a big screen during happy hour.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Here are the 3 finalists for St. Louis Public Schools superintendent

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public School District announced Monday its final three candidates for superintendent. The school district's three finalists are Dr. Jermaine Dawson, chief academic and accountability officer at Birmingham City Schools; Dr. Keisha Scarlett, chief academic officer and assistant superintendent of academics at Seattle Public Schools; and Dr. Nicole Williams, interim superintendent at St. Louis Public Schools.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

