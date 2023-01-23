ST. LOUIS — Join 5 On Your Side for an event honoring Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum called RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse. Attendees will be able to view past RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. specials on a big screen during happy hour.

