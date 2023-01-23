Read full article on original website
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
Phone Pouch and Plane Problems Result in Chaos at St. Louis Comedy Show
Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle headlined a chaotic show Sunday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It wasn't however, the comedy, that created the chaos. St. Louis Today detailed the chaos at the comedy show scheduled to start at 7:30 PM at the Enterprise Center. According to...
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
stlpublicradio.org
Hazelwood School District’s use of virtual teachers leaves students in the lurch
This school year, nearly one-third of Hazelwood School District students have been assigned to in-person classes where the teacher is virtual, instructing from hundreds or thousands of miles away. It’s one way the district has responded to an unprecedented teacher shortage. “They do what's called ‘synchronous learning’ where [the...
'I could've died': CVPA teen reflects on school shooting, shares story of survival
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot when a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) back in October. For the first time, student Brian Collins is speaking about the tragedy that claimed the lives of his teacher and classmate. "Planets and stars...
St. Louis tops New York, challenges Chicago in viral ‘American cities’ bracket
Earlier this month, a Twitter account titled "TheSpanishFlu" (handle @_fat_ugly_rat_) launched a series of polls for users to select "American cities." St. Louis has made it all the way to the final round of voting.
Career Central: Schnucks hosting 2-day hiring event
ST. LOUIS — Eatwell Market by Schnucks will host a two-day hiring event for their next location in Chesterfield, Missouri. Eastwell Market by Schnucks is a neighborhood store that offers natural and organic foods as well as local offerings. The store also celebrates the connection of food, wellness and community.
Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold
The new effort from the minds behind Union Loafers is a delightfully chewy hit
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Celebrate Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum
ST. LOUIS — Join 5 On Your Side for an event honoring Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum called RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse. Attendees will be able to view past RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. specials on a big screen during happy hour.
stlpublicradio.org
Black-owned dispensary ViolaSTL bucks cannabis industry trend with new downtown shop
ViolaSTL, a cannabis dispensary outlet, is serving medicinal patients at its 2001 Olive St. location and is the only African American-owned shop in the downtown St. Louis area. Dan Pettigrew, managing partner, and Jamil Taylor, director of operations, have a third teammate on the ViolaSTL ownership team — former St....
stlpublicradio.org
It’s taken 2 winters to open St. Louis’ 24/7 homeless shelter despite federal money in hand for it
After two winters, a 24-hour shelter for people without housing is set to open in St. Louis by the end of the month, according to City of St. Louis officials. But volunteers and providers say the shelter’s opening halfway through winter is “unacceptable.”. That’s because a dangerous deep...
FOX2now.com
Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message about censorship
A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message …. A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. What You Are Doing About It? Classic 107.3 Musical …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in...
KMOV
‘It’s horrible’ Recyling bins sit overflowing for over a month in church parking lot in South County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Overflowing recycling bins in a church parking lot in Mehlville are frustrating neighbors and parishioners at the Catholic church where it sits. The bins are supposed to be picked up weekly, but it’s been over a month since they’ve been picked up. “Well,...
'It was just magic': St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
ST. LOUIS — Debris is dumped all over, mixed with five decades of dedication. On Monday morning, fire crews scoured Bob Kramer's Marionnettes, searching for clues behind the chaos. The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't released the cause of a fire that broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday on...
Police create task force to combat 'possible' string of carjackings in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) confirmed that the same group might be responsible for a string of carjackings and attempted carjackings in south St. Louis on Wednesday. During SLMPD’s weekly crime briefing, Captain Joseph Morici told reporters the department formed a task force of...
Saint Louis Zoo announces death of 20-year-old jaguar
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced Tuesday one of its jaguars had died. "The Zoo is saddened to share the passing of the beautiful female jaguar, Ceiba," Saint Louis Zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. Ceiba was suffering advanced-stage renal failure and was humanely euthanized....
Loop Ice Carnival celebrates 16th year in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of area families took time to enjoy the nice weather in the University City Loop for the 16th annual 'Loop Ice Carnival.'. Music, ice sculptures and even some dancing took over the blocked-off streets in the University City Loop on Saturday. Ryan Griffore, with...
First downtown marijuana dispensary set to open Monday, Jan. 23
The first marijuana dispensary in downtown St. Louis opens across the street from the police station and new soccer stadium.
Here are the 3 finalists for St. Louis Public Schools superintendent
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public School District announced Monday its final three candidates for superintendent. The school district's three finalists are Dr. Jermaine Dawson, chief academic and accountability officer at Birmingham City Schools; Dr. Keisha Scarlett, chief academic officer and assistant superintendent of academics at Seattle Public Schools; and Dr. Nicole Williams, interim superintendent at St. Louis Public Schools.
