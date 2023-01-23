Read full article on original website
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
30 Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts they will cherish forever
Our favorite Valentine's Day jewelry gifts include diamond bracelets, locket necklaces, hoop earrings, personalized nameplate necklaces and pearl stud earrings from retailers like Brilliant Earth, Mejuri, Zales and more.
Is it just me, or is everyone shopping for bubble home decor?
Bubble home decor is blowing up, and as someone with a minimalist, Scandi-style home, this is finally a trend I can get on board with. Also known as bubblecore, it brings organic shapes into your interiors, whether through a candle holder, fancy lighting, or that cloud-shaped mug you've probably scrolled past 100 times on TikTok.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
This DIY Dollar Tree Cake Stand Is Cute, Inexpensive, and Easy To Make
Leave it to Dollar Tree to have the perfect supplies to craft this elegant cake stand.
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
Should You Paint Your Dining Room A Dark Or A Light Color? An Expert Weighs In
The color you choose for your dining room sets the tone for the whole room, but should you go light or dark? Interior designer Kelly Kuehn provides the answer.
11 new home decor items to shop from Joanna Gaines’ Target collection — all under $20
As temps continue to drop, cozier environments beckon and home becomes a top priority. It's a delight to nest inside and find new ways to enjoy the indoors. If you're looking to spruce up your home we have great news for you: Joanna Gaines' latest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection recently dropped, and it's full of homey pieces that you're sure to love.
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
The Kitchen Paint Trend That May Just Help You Sell Your Home Faster
As you prepare to sell, strip away the safety net, starting with your kitchen, and find the little things that will genuinely make your home memorable.
12 cute bathroom decor buys to beautify small washrooms
These cute bathroom decor picks will add the ultimate dose of personality to even tiny rental washrooms for a styled and refreshed aesthetic.
Woman Makes Gorgeous Wall Decor Out of Cheap Shein Homewares
It’s perfect for any modern , boho home.
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Before and After: A Hand-Me-Down Bunk Bed Inspires a Whole-Room Redo in a Surprising Color Combo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some people have a gift with paint. In fact, there are patterned paint projects that look so similar to wallpaper that you’d never know the difference. Often, these projects are more cost-effective, less time-consuming, and more customizable than wallpaper — though of course, wallpaper is a pretty fantastic look, too.
Score two $100 Restaurant.com gift cards this Valentine's Day for only $20
TL;DR: As of Jan. 24, you can score two $100 Restaurant.com eGift Cards for just $20 — that's $180 in savings. Going on a date can be a costly affair. If you go the typical route of watching a movie, having dinner, and sharing a bottle of wine, that can already rack the two of you up well over $100. With the cost of many items rising these days and a carton of eggs becoming a hot commodity, the idea of having date nights is suddenly unappealing.
