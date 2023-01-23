Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation
KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
“The Salvation Army” needs your help to reach their goal
JOPLIN, Mo. — The numbers still aren’t great for a local organization. Officials with the “Salvation Army of Jasper-Newton county” are hoping for a last-minute financial push in hopes of meeting their latest fundraising goal. The annual campaign — which started in November and ran through...
Liberty Utilities is offering a new home charging program for EVs
JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities displayed its new fully electric F-150 Lightning Pro today during Joplin’s Business Expo. Liberty currently has five fully electric vehicles. They are offering customers a home charging program that will help save them money. Officials say “with many customers making the change, we...
Remembering Bill Scearce
JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-time Joplin public servant has passed away at the age of 81. Bill Scearce moved to Joplin to serve as director of parks and recreation and served in that role from 1969 to 1978. He then opened a number of Joplin businesses including Shanks Army...
Cherokee Nation pledges $5M to help local Oklahoma Boys & Girls Clubs
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Acting on a commitment to expand children’s programs, and address food insecurity problems, Cherokee Nation has donated almost $15,000 to the Delaware County Boys and Girls Club. The $14,873.33 donation was awarded on Monday when Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner...
Arkansas man missing since 1987; family finally files police report
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The family of a man missing for almost 36 years finally reported the disappearance of Enoch Pennington. “It’s not the norm for a family not to report a missing relative for a long time – but it does happen,“ said Benton County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Hunter Petray.
Souls Harbor partners with nonprofit organizations
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry has grown beyond its existing walls. “So now we’ll be able to concentrate more on doing the housing and stuff we need to do for our clients that are here,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director. Souls Harbor, which is...
Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
Joplin Schools announce hiring of new Franklin Tech director
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools have announced the hiring of Kaci Dorton as the newest director of the Franklin Technology Center at Joplin High School. “I am excited and honored to serve the students and staff at Franklin Technology Center,” said. Dorton. “I look forward to working with...
INTEGRIS Health cuts 200 jobs statewide
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials. INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers. “In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove...
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
Annual “Point-in-Time Count” addresses homeless population
JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have seen them walking the streets, or on street corners, but most people have never seen where people who are homeless stay overnight. Tammy Walker knows exactly where to look to find their outdoor shelters. “There are actual chairs burned out places where they’ve...
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
Joplin School Board names Student Advisor
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School Board” has a new voice. One belongs to a new member who will add a different perspective. Abigail Eckert has been named a Student Advisor to the school board. She’s a junior and will sit in on meetings for the remainder...
Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
KCU names new vice president of Farber-McIntire campus in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kansas City University (KCU) has named Richard Schooler, DO, vice president of the Farber-McIntire Campus in Joplin. Schooler has nearly 40 years of experience as a physician, health care executive, dean, and community leader in the region. Most recently, he served as dean of the School of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University. He also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Freeman Health System from 2013-2016, capping off a 12-year tenure that included positions as chief medical officer, medical director, and director of medical education.
How a professional may be able to do your taxes for free
JOPLIN, Mo. — The mere mention of doing taxes is enough to make many people cringe, but depending on what your income is, a tax professional might be able to do them for free. This is the first time Adam Patasky realized he couldn’t handle doing his own taxes,...
Pittsburg Schools name new assistant superintendent
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The USD 250 Board of Education has named Ann Lee as the new Assistant Superintendent for the USD 250 Pittsburg Community Schools. Lee has over twenty-five years of experience in education, most recently as an elementary principal at Westside Elementary for nine years and Lakeside Elementary for the past three. Lee also served as the Assistant Principal at Pittsburg Community Middle School for two years before her move to the elementary level. Outside of administration, Lee has experience in both counseling and teaching in the classroom.
