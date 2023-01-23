House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's daughter arrested in Boston during 'Stop Cop City' protest

Read full article on original website
bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
6d ago
Tell me that these aren’t planned anarchist events paid for by Soros. Why would anyone in Boston protest a construction project in Atlanta? IT’s ANTIFA. AND IT’s SOROS.
Reply
12
Julie Holsenbeck
6d ago
Hope they throw the book at he/she/it. They have nothing better to do??!! We support the Blue in GA and cop city all the way! 💙🙏💙
Reply
11
Lonnie Robbins
6d ago
it is definitely whoever the Democrat has been funding for those years that they were burning cities and stuff that is here for this antifa or whoever it is because the Democrats are scrambling like hell to try to get away from all this from other news contacts that I listen to daily
Reply
3
