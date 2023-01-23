Read full article on original website
Colby College
Colby Students Learn to Fly
A new Jan Plan aviation course is the brainchild of a College graduate whose pilot’s license has given his career wings. Cold January temperatures did not dampen the enthusiasm of the students who took to the cloudless skies—a cerulean just a few shades lighter than Colby blue—earlier this month at the Robert LaFleur Airport in Waterville.
Colby College
Campus + Community Film Series: I Know a Man… Ashley Bryan
The screening of I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan is part of the Campus + Community Film Series, inspired by the exhibition, Ashley Bryan / Paula Wilson: Take the World into Your Arms. This exhibition is on view February 17–July 31, 2023 at the Colby College Museum of Art’s Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art at the Paul J Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville.
Colby College
Campus + Community Film Series: Summer of Soul
This documentary is part of the Campus + Community Film Series, inspired by the exhibition, Ashley Bryan / Paula Wilson: Take the World into Your Arms. The exhibition is on view Feb. 17-July 31, 2023 at the Colby College Museum of Art’s Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art at the Paul J Schupf Art Center.
Colby College
Live from the Guggenheim: Celebrating Alex Katz and Artist Collaborations
Join us for an exclusive livestream screening of the program, That Various Field: Alex Katz’s Creative Communities and the Field of Interdisciplinary Collaboration, which delves into Alex Katz’s engagement in theater, dance, and poetry, currently on view in two exhibitions—Alex Katz: Theater and Dance, at the Colby College Museum of Art, and Alex Katz: Gathering, a retrospective on view at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. This screening event will include a short film produced by the Colby College Department of Performance, Theater, and Dance that includes student dancers from Colby College performing original choreography inspired by works in Alex Katz: Theater and Dance.
