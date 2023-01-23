Join us for an exclusive livestream screening of the program, That Various Field: Alex Katz’s Creative Communities and the Field of Interdisciplinary Collaboration, which delves into Alex Katz’s engagement in theater, dance, and poetry, currently on view in two exhibitions—Alex Katz: Theater and Dance, at the Colby College Museum of Art, and Alex Katz: Gathering, a retrospective on view at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. This screening event will include a short film produced by the Colby College Department of Performance, Theater, and Dance that includes student dancers from Colby College performing original choreography inspired by works in Alex Katz: Theater and Dance.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO