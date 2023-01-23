ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Mental Health Awareness: Finding resources for self-improvement

KEARNEY, Neb. — Finding resources is a great start for self-improvement, although there are times when it has not been as easy to do so. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about how to find mental health resources and talked more specifically about the MyLink app.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New inclusive Grand Island playground purchase approved

Grand Island, Ne. -- The inclusive playground at Ryder Park in Grand Island is closer to the finish line. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved the purchase of new equipment for the playground at Ryder Park. The bid was awarded to Creative Sites, LLC of Omaha. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Stuhr Museum earns its place among nation's best through accreditation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Stuhr Museum earns its place among the nation's top museums, among just nine Nebraska museums to be nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). “That's huge for us. Accreditation is the backbone of a museum,” said Chris Hochstetler, executive director. He said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings Crossroads shelter remains closed due to electrical panel

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Crossroads Mission Avenue Shelter in Hastings is still trying to open their doors after a recent cold snap burst a water pipe and damaged an electrical panel. Now, the shelter is trying to find a replacement electrical panel. “We’re trying to get through as fast...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
HALL COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

GI Casino brings in nearly $100K in first five days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's temporary casino brought in nearly $100,000 in tax revenue in its first five days, that's according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The casino first opened its doors on December 27, bringing in $97,157 in taxes before the end of the year.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Police continue to follow leads about missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. — Aurora police say they are still attempting to find Robert and Loveda Proctor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Chief Paul Graham said the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors was that they were eastbound from Giltner on Highway 6 the night of January 11.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Group files lawsuit following vote to merge two public power districts

HOLDREGE, Neb. — On Thursday, the group ‘Citizens Opposed to the Merger’ of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District (CNPPID) and Dawson Public Power District held a public informational meeting expressing their concerns regarding the merger. Last October, the power districts released their merger plan, and...
PHELPS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield Tuesday morning. According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to the crash a half mile west of Litchfield on Highway 2. The sheriff’s office said a red Ford...
SHERMAN COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in motor vehicle homicide case

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in the death of a person who was hit by a truck in Lexington last September. Dawson County Court Records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and tampering with a witness.
LEXINGTON, NE

