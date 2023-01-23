Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Finding resources for self-improvement
KEARNEY, Neb. — Finding resources is a great start for self-improvement, although there are times when it has not been as easy to do so. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about how to find mental health resources and talked more specifically about the MyLink app.
NebraskaTV
United Way of the Kearney Area - Billy Jack's Community Partner
News Channel Nebraska
New inclusive Grand Island playground purchase approved
Grand Island, Ne. -- The inclusive playground at Ryder Park in Grand Island is closer to the finish line. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved the purchase of new equipment for the playground at Ryder Park. The bid was awarded to Creative Sites, LLC of Omaha. The...
NebraskaTV
Stuhr Museum earns its place among nation's best through accreditation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Stuhr Museum earns its place among the nation's top museums, among just nine Nebraska museums to be nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). “That's huge for us. Accreditation is the backbone of a museum,” said Chris Hochstetler, executive director. He said...
KSNB Local4
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
NebraskaTV
Hastings Crossroads shelter remains closed due to electrical panel
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Crossroads Mission Avenue Shelter in Hastings is still trying to open their doors after a recent cold snap burst a water pipe and damaged an electrical panel. Now, the shelter is trying to find a replacement electrical panel. “We’re trying to get through as fast...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
KSNB Local4
Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
NebraskaTV
GI Casino brings in nearly $100K in first five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's temporary casino brought in nearly $100,000 in tax revenue in its first five days, that's according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The casino first opened its doors on December 27, bringing in $97,157 in taxes before the end of the year.
NebraskaTV
Pioneer Village in Minden will receive national attention on 'American Pickers'
MINDEN, Neb. — The Harold Warp’s Pioneer Village will be getting National attention as it will be featured on the History Channel's show "American Pickers." The episode, “Wolfes Go West,” will air Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., according to Pioneer Village. The pickers are famous...
NebraskaTV
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
NebraskaTV
Police continue to follow leads about missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora police say they are still attempting to find Robert and Loveda Proctor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Chief Paul Graham said the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors was that they were eastbound from Giltner on Highway 6 the night of January 11.
KSNB Local4
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
NebraskaTV
Group files lawsuit following vote to merge two public power districts
HOLDREGE, Neb. — On Thursday, the group ‘Citizens Opposed to the Merger’ of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District (CNPPID) and Dawson Public Power District held a public informational meeting expressing their concerns regarding the merger. Last October, the power districts released their merger plan, and...
NebraskaTV
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Sherman County
SHERMAN COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield Tuesday morning. According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to the crash a half mile west of Litchfield on Highway 2. The sheriff’s office said a red Ford...
NebraskaTV
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in motor vehicle homicide case
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in the death of a person who was hit by a truck in Lexington last September. Dawson County Court Records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and tampering with a witness.
