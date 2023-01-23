1 injured after 5-vehicle pileup on US-35 EB

DAYTON — Five vehicles crashed into each other on U.S. Route 35 Sunday morning.

The five-vehicle pileup occurred on the same strip of highway that caused at least 15 to 20 vehicles to crash, spanning from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to U.S. Route 35 eastbound near Abbey Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. to handle the pileup, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

One person was injured in the crash, dispatch said. However, they did not know if the victim required a transport to a local hospital.

Officers closed westbound and eastbound lanes from South James H McGee Boulevard to Gettysburg Avenue to handle the numerous crashes along the highway.

Crews at the scene heeded responders of “the solid sheet of ice” covering the area, according to emergency scanners. Salt trucks were deployed since the accident to remove hazardous driving conditions.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

©2023 Cox Media Group