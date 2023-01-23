Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer
BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
'Everyone looked up to her': Family and friends want to carry on mission of Dollar Tree employee killed in attack
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — The family and friends of a young woman who was killed while she was working at a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky are still trying to make sense of what happened while keeping her memory alive. Authorities say 22-year-old Keris Riebel died after she...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
cleveland19.com
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
richlandsource.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Jan. 31
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
wktn.com
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
richlandsource.com
In preparation for severe weather, local clinics will delay opening
MANSFIELD -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
richlandsource.com
Metro housing board fires director, Mansfield mayor threatens legal action
MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews has been fired, but he hasn't given up. Three members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted Tuesday to terminate Andrews, the agency’s executive director. Download PDF file.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
cleveland19.com
Berlin Heights teenager dies trying to save her dogs in house fire
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning house fire took the life of a Berlin Heights teenager. The family said 15-year-old Rhianne King died trying to save her dogs. Her siblings said she loved her dogs more than anything which is probably why instead of saving herself by escaping out her bedroom window she ran towards the flames to try and save her puppies.
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
583 police calls to same Springfield Township hotel lead to nuisance complaint
Trustees in Springfield Township consider a hotel on Arlington Road to be an "unsafe nuisance" and Summit County prosecutors have taken unusual steps to try to shut it down.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland, Richland, Knox and Crawford counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
ASHLAND -- Sheriff E. Wayne Risner issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday morning. Richland, Knox and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Railroad tracks cleared after Huron County derailment
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Greenwich police said the railroad tracks have been cleared and trains are running again after Monday’s derailment. According to police, about 20 train cars came off the tracks around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. There were no injuries and the...
richlandsource.com
Ruth Ann Wintermute
Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
