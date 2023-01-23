Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning house fire took the life of a Berlin Heights teenager. The family said 15-year-old Rhianne King died trying to save her dogs. Her siblings said she loved her dogs more than anything which is probably why instead of saving herself by escaping out her bedroom window she ran towards the flames to try and save her puppies.

