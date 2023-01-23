ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday

Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now.  However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet.  Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him

Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Is Ripping Dallas Cowboys For Postgame Tweet

The Cowboys don't appear too happy with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.  The veteran Prescot threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. In the Cowboys' postgame recap tweet, they highlighted Prescott's turnovers and seemed to indicate ...
Athlon Sports

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub

NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien

Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”

