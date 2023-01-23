Read full article on original website
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for NFC Championship Game revealed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game even if he’s able to return to
Look: NFL World Is Ripping Dallas Cowboys For Postgame Tweet
The Cowboys don't appear too happy with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. The veteran Prescot threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. In the Cowboys' postgame recap tweet, they highlighted Prescott's turnovers and seemed to indicate ...
Look: Cowboys' Postgame Tweet Takes Clear Shot At Dak Prescott
The official Dallas Cowboys twitter account isn't holding back. After the team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday, the Cowboys didn't bite their tongue when publicizing what went wrong. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to ...
Look: Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers Has Been Revealed
The talk around the league today is about Aaron Rodgers and his seemingly likely departure from the Green Bay Packers. We learned this morning via Adam Schefter that the Packers would be willing to deal Rodgers, but not within their own conference. The latest development has come from Peter ...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien
Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead Of NFC Championship
Christian McCaffrey managed to find the end zone in last night's divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but his workload was modest. Taking 10 carries for 35 yards in addition to six receptions for 22 yards, McCaffrey's showing was attributed to a calf injury he was playing through. ...
Gary Payton Says NBA Will Bring Team Back To Seattle, 'It's Gonna Happen'
Get ready, Seattle ... the NBA is coming back -- at least, that's according to Gary Payton, who tells TMZ Sports he truly believes the Association is gearing up to put a squad back in the city soon. The NBA legend said he feels it'll all come as part of...
