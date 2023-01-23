ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Herbie J Pilato

Consumer Tipping: Too Much of a Good Thing?

As documented by journalist Halleluya Hadero via Yahoo! News and the Associated Press,. "Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.
The US Sun

Shoppers outraged by ‘tip invasion’ adding financial pressure as Americans struggle amid high inflation

AS INFLATION continues to rise, some consumers have expressed their frustration over the pressure to tip at coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. At Hot Pie Pizza in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida, owner John Ries said that inflation has not only affected the cost of his inventory but also the amount of tips his employees are receiving.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Elle Silver

Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?

Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

How much does a single American spend on groceries monthly?

Everyone buys groceries, but how much should an individual or household spend on food each month? Food is the third largest expenditure for Americans, and for those looking to cut costs, it can be a place where reductions are possible with some planning and budgeting. In 2020, Americans spent an...
KANSAS STATE
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.

