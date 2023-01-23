Read full article on original website
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Consumer Tipping: Too Much of a Good Thing?
As documented by journalist Halleluya Hadero via Yahoo! News and the Associated Press,. "Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.
Shoppers outraged by ‘tip invasion’ adding financial pressure as Americans struggle amid high inflation
AS INFLATION continues to rise, some consumers have expressed their frustration over the pressure to tip at coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. At Hot Pie Pizza in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida, owner John Ries said that inflation has not only affected the cost of his inventory but also the amount of tips his employees are receiving.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
9 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Stores To Help You Cut Costs During Inflation
With the cost of food continuing to rise, Americans are all but cornered into finding ways to save on groceries. One way to save is to shop for some essentials at dollar stores. Note, we said some...
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?
Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
How much does a single American spend on groceries monthly?
Everyone buys groceries, but how much should an individual or household spend on food each month? Food is the third largest expenditure for Americans, and for those looking to cut costs, it can be a place where reductions are possible with some planning and budgeting. In 2020, Americans spent an...
Shoppers Are ‘Crying’ About Costco Raising Their Prices On These 5 Popular Items: ‘More Expensive Than Walmart!’
While Costco is often acclaimed by shoppers for its low prices and its ability to sell household items in bulk, some customers are taking to social media, as Eat This, Not That! reports, to express their disappointment with the chain’s alleged price increases. “In our view, people do notice...
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
People Are So Mad at Walmart For ‘Double-Charging’ Customers–Again!
Just weeks after a TikToker went viral for accusing Walmart of ‘price gouging’ and amping up their grocery prices, the department store chain is now allegedly ‘double-charging’ customers once again. As reported by 13 News, Wal...
Starbucks fans are steamed: The psychology behind why changes to a rewards program are stirring up anger, even though many will get grande benefits
Many Starbucks customers are irked by recent changes to its popular rewards program. But they may not have as much to complain about as it seems.
Starbucks cup lids are falling off — it's not your imagination. Workers say it's a problem.
The inconsistency has forced some stores to test every lid before giving a drink to a customer to make sure they don't spill, workers told Insider.
