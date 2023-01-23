BOSTON — Boston has never been bigger. But the city’s fleet of buses has not kept pace with its booming population, according to a new study. Although Greater Boston’s population has grown 53 percent over the past 50 years, there are currently fewer buses on the roads than there were in 1972, according to a new study by the LiveableStreets Alliance and the Institute for Transportation and Developmental Policy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO