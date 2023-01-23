ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say

A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA to close part of Orange Line this weekend to work on rails

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will close the Orange Line from North Station to Ruggles this weekend to work on rails. The T says says demolition work on the Government Center Garage poses a danger to the tunnel underneath, so they’re taking this opportunity to do some extra work on the line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston’s population is booming but bus fleet shrinking, says study

BOSTON — Boston has never been bigger. But the city’s fleet of buses has not kept pace with its booming population, according to a new study. Although Greater Boston’s population has grown 53 percent over the past 50 years, there are currently fewer buses on the roads than there were in 1972, according to a new study by the LiveableStreets Alliance and the Institute for Transportation and Developmental Policy.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
msonewsports.com

Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
LYNN, MA
liveboston617.org

Car Erupts in Flames after Possible Engine Failure on Quincy Street

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 20:30 hours, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was on fire on Quincy Street. Firefighters and police officers located a small silver vehicle with smoke pouring out from beneath the hood. Firefighters immediately...
BOSTON, MA

