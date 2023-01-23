Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Related
Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Rail Train Between Beverly & Salem: Police
One woman has died after she was hit by a Commuter Rail train on the North Shore this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Salem Police said they got a call about a pedestrian hit by a Commuter Rail train just beyond the Salem Station around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Very sa…
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
whdh.com
MBTA to close part of Orange Line this weekend to work on rails
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will close the Orange Line from North Station to Ruggles this weekend to work on rails. The T says says demolition work on the Government Center Garage poses a danger to the tunnel underneath, so they’re taking this opportunity to do some extra work on the line.
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
One person stabbed after argument over seating on Orange Line train, police say
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed over an alleged seat dispute on an Orange Line train Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police say two men were arguing as the train approached the Back Bay Station around 3:30 p.m. about one man taking up more than one seat.
Boston’s population is booming but bus fleet shrinking, says study
BOSTON — Boston has never been bigger. But the city’s fleet of buses has not kept pace with its booming population, according to a new study. Although Greater Boston’s population has grown 53 percent over the past 50 years, there are currently fewer buses on the roads than there were in 1972, according to a new study by the LiveableStreets Alliance and the Institute for Transportation and Developmental Policy.
whdh.com
Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
Framingham Police: 2 Men Steal $600 Worth of Tools
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two thefts at Lowe’s for about $600 worth of tools. Yesterday, January 24, Lowe’s at 350 Cochituate Roa reported that a white man, in his 20s or 30s, stole $249 worth of tools. Framingham Police spokesperson said he was wearing a...
whdh.com
Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
whdh.com
Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
Somerville, state police join search for East Boston woman as loved ones demand more attention to case
The 41-year-old mother of two was last seen in Somerville on Nov. 26, according to police. Two months after Reina Morales Rojas was last seen — and less than two weeks since police publicized her disappearance — a crowd gathered outside the East Boston police station Tuesday to demand more action in the search for the missing mother of two.
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
Police Chase Through Revere Ends With 5 Arrested, Including 4 Teens: Police
A late-night chase in Revere with a stolen car netted five arrested, four of them teenagers, authorities said. State troopers patrolling Route 107 South in Revere just after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 25, spotted a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen a day before out of Taun…
Flames engulf Range Rover Sport after mechanical failure on Route 24 in Randolph, state police say
RANDOLPH, Mass. — It was a close call for a highway driver on Tuesday when his Range Rover Sport became engulfed in flames on Route 24 after the vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, snarling traffic late Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the fire, and no other vehicles...
msonewsports.com
Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
liveboston617.org
Car Erupts in Flames after Possible Engine Failure on Quincy Street
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 20:30 hours, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was on fire on Quincy Street. Firefighters and police officers located a small silver vehicle with smoke pouring out from beneath the hood. Firefighters immediately...
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
Comments / 4