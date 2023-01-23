Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the third James Cameron movie to gross $2 billion
Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has topped $2 billion at the global box office, making it the third James Cameron film to reach this benchmark. Only five other films have hit this metric — the original “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” Cameron’s “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
netflixjunkie.com
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
msn.com
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
thedigitalfix.com
Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life
The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
thedigitalfix.com
Ms Marvel has been edited on Disney Plus to better fit MCU timeline
The MCU timeline is a tricky mistress. As well as accounting for the thirty superhero movies that make up the sprawling timeline, Marvel also has to consider its eight Disney Plus series along with the six Marvel Netflix series that have now joined the MCU canon. Over the years, Marvel...
wegotthiscovered.com
A major burning question about ‘The Marvels’ lineup may have just been spoiled
While we’ve received a trailer for May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the second MCU movie of the year to arrive after next month’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel is currently holding off on giving us a look at its third and final cinematic outing of the year — Brie Larson sequel The Marvels. There’s so much we don’t know about the summer blockbuster, although one huge mystery that’s been bugging fans for ages appears to have been accidentally solved.
A.V. Club
Universal Studios Hollywood stunt performer hospitalized after accident
While stunt performers may endeavor to thrill audiences with death-defying tricks and carefully staged accidents, sometimes the danger is all too real. This was the case in Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday, as an unnamed performer in the popular “Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular” stunt show was rushed to the hospital after he failed to resurface from the pool following a fall.
