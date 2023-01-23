ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
Investing Club mailbag: Why kill jobs and wreck portfolios to beat inflation?

Jim, I love your analysis and am a very happy subscriber to the Investment Club. Though I'm Canadian, your input and perspective has also helped me address my Canadian stock holdings. My question is of a general nature. I need to understand why we are fighting inflation?. That may sound...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Visa shares rose 1.5% after the company reported an earnings beat. The digital payments company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 and $7.94 billion in revenue, more than Wall Street's expectations of adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and $7.70 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
We agree with Wells Fargo that Wynn is set for a comeback as gamblers return to Macao

Wells Fargo on Thursday raised its earnings estimates for Club holding. ' (WYNN) operations in Macao, China, while increasing its price target on the casino operator. The move, driven by signs competitor. (LVS) is seeing a recovery at the world's biggest gambling hub, is further evidence Wynn is poised for...
Adani shares plunge further as it weighs legal action against short seller firm

Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal back MIT spinout trying to green the $1.6 trillion steel industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Stocks close higher Friday, Nasdaq posts fourth week of gains

Stocks rose Friday and capped off a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in Tesla shares. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.
Bed Bath & Beyond defaults on credit line, warns it can't pay down debts

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Shares of Bed...

