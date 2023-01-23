Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures Tuesday of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Weds On December 30
Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
norfolkneradio.com
State auditor Mike Foley discusses new job in visit to Norfolk
NORFOLK - Mike Foley has been transitioning from his job as lieutenant governor back to being the state auditor. At the Madison County GOP luncheon Wednesday, Foley talked about the job he held for two years before being lieutenant governor for eight years. Foley said he loves the job and...
‘Wanton waste:’ Madison County Sheriff seeking person suspected of dumping dead game
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding a person who has been allegedly dumping dead hunting animals.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Transmission adapting to changing technology
Nebraska has adapted to a lot of change within the past few years, but one Norfolk business has been adapting for 50 years now. Norfolk Transmission just celebrated their 50th anniversary and has seen change unlike many other businesses. General Manager Ron Lingenfelter has been with NT for over 45...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years
NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
The Northeast Community College men's basketball team rolled over Southwestern Community College of Creston, Iowa, 73-62. Emaniel Alexandre led Northeast with 26 poins, 10 rebounds and four steals. Norfolk Catholic grad Ben Hammond and Collin Storr poured in 15 points apiece. The Norfolk High girls and boys bowling teams dropped...
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller, Kneifl set men's school records; Smollen shines at Polar Dog invite
Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller broke a nearly 30-year old school record with a first place finish in the long jump while juniors Dylan Kneifl and Gabe Peitz also posted first place finishes for the Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team Saturday at the Polar Dog Invite in Seward hosted by Concordia University.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested for active warrant, other charges
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday (Monday) for an active warrant and other charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police had contact with 31-year-old Brandon James at his residence on Ponca Hills Drive around 7:00 p.m. and informed him he had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County. Once informed, James turned and ran back into his house.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested for burglary, weapons use
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a Woodland Park resident after she broke into someone’s home and threatened them with a knife. Sheriffs were advised of a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Residence inside the home said 22-year-old Safaa Mohammed broke in through a basement window, armed with a knife, and threatened to kill the residence and burn the house down.
KETV.com
New details in case against couple accused of quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — New details emerge in the case against a couple accused of a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska. First, defense attorneys are asking for a judge to throw out the death penalty against Jason Jones. Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
klkntv.com
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
norfolkneradio.com
California man extradited back to face sentencing
STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
norfolkneradio.com
Winside teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
WINSIDE - For the second time in as many years, a teacher at Winside Public Schools is facing allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Facebook page, sheriffs received information of a teacher involved in a sexual relationship with a student in the school district. Sheriff Jason Dwinell says 25-year-old Cali Heikes, a family consumer sciences and library teacher at Winside, was arrested Sunday on allegations of having a sexual relationship with said student.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State softball tied for 10th in NSIC preseason coaches' poll
The Wayne State softball team tied for 10th in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. The ‘Cats collected 87 points in voting by league coaches and are returning six position starters and four pitchers from last year’s team that was 10th in the NSIC at 15-38 overall and 12-18 in league play.
