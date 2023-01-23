Read full article on original website
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
University of Georgia announces investigation of fatal car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and athletic association recruiting employee Chandler LeCroy.
Report: Former Oklahoma Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination, Position Change
David Ugwoegbu is headed to Houston, where he'll make the switch to defensive end.
Look: Football World Reacts To Today's Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion quarterback, is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves. It was announced on Monday morning that Bennett is this year's Manning Award winner. The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation's top ...
Georgia Transfer Lineman Finds new Home
Former Georgia offensive lineman, Jacob Hood has announced that he will be playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Drama
Shannon Sharpe has weighed in on fellow Hall of Famer Ed Reed's removal as the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Reed announced last weekend that the school would not be ratifying his contract after weeks of negotiations. This news came after Reed posted a video on Instagram Live in which he was ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet. Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado. Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment? Harbor, an ...
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest
Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus. Thomas is accused of ...
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
Four Georgia Bulldogs make ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team
Georgia is losing 23 players from its national championship-winning team in 2022. Thirteen are headed to the NFL and another 10 are either in the transfer portal or have already committed to a new school. Don’t think for one second that means Georgia will not have a great opportunity to...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school
Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee may have lost Trent Dilfer as their head coach, but they have gained a Hall of Famer. Lipscomb Academy is set to hire former NFL center Kevin Mawae as their head coach. Multiple reporters shared the news on Monday and said that an announcement would be made on Tuesday. Indeed, Lipscomb... The post Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two
Who are your top five SEC teams right now?
