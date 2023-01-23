ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Drama

Shannon Sharpe has weighed in on fellow Hall of Famer Ed Reed's removal as the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Reed announced last weekend that the school would not be ratifying his contract after weeks of negotiations. This news came after Reed posted a video on Instagram Live in which he was ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school

Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee may have lost Trent Dilfer as their head coach, but they have gained a Hall of Famer. Lipscomb Academy is set to hire former NFL center Kevin Mawae as their head coach. Multiple reporters shared the news on Monday and said that an announcement would be made on Tuesday. Indeed, Lipscomb... The post Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
