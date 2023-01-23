Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bradley vs. Illinois State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Illinois State 8-13; Bradley 13-8 The Bradley Braves and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois State winning the first 74-65 at home and the Braves taking the second 72-64.
247Sports
Injury update: Illini wing Luke Goode getting closer to full return to 5-on-5 practice
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood is hopeful sophomore wing Luke Goode will return fully to practice before the end of the month. Goode has not yet played this season after suffering a foot injury in a preseason closed scrimmage against Kansas in October. Though he has not yet returned to full five-on-five practices, Goode has been participating in one-on-one and two-on-two workouts.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Central Illinois should brace for wet, heavy snow: NWS
The National Weather Service on Monday said snow of up to 4 to 6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday and continue until mid-morning.
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
foxillinois.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Marcott, Police Chief Yates Take Center Stage at Council Public Services Meeting
(Above) Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott (L), Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates (R) It was Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott and Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates that did a lot of the talking during Tuesday (Jan 24th) night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. Fire Chief Marcott presented the department’s annual report, which stated that 4,260 fire calls were made in 2022, which is the most ever for the department. In fact, fire calls for the Danville department have gone up 78% since 2015. But as Chief Marcott explained, the amount of the calls that are actually active fires is not what has risen so much. Instead, it’s a major increase in medical calls. A good part of that, Chief Marcott says, is certainly tied to the growing problem all over in opioid overdoses, such as heroin and fentanyl.
