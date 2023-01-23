(Above) Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott (L), Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates (R) It was Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott and Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates that did a lot of the talking during Tuesday (Jan 24th) night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. Fire Chief Marcott presented the department’s annual report, which stated that 4,260 fire calls were made in 2022, which is the most ever for the department. In fact, fire calls for the Danville department have gone up 78% since 2015. But as Chief Marcott explained, the amount of the calls that are actually active fires is not what has risen so much. Instead, it’s a major increase in medical calls. A good part of that, Chief Marcott says, is certainly tied to the growing problem all over in opioid overdoses, such as heroin and fentanyl.

1 DAY AGO