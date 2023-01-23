Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
bodyslam.net
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – The Undertaker, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, Dana Brooke, Batista, NXT
The Undertaker reprised his American Bad Ass gimmick for the 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW. In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling’s Bully Ray stated that he prefers the American Bad Ass persona to The Deadman gimmick. He wrote:. “American Bad Ass > Deadman. #WWERaw30”. In an...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s 30th Anniversary Special (1/23/23)
The RAW 30th Anniversary special will air live tonight from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Tonight’s RAW will also serve as the red brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and Legends will make appearances, with others, such as Brock Lesnar, expected to return.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Changed, Updated Card
The Triple Threat for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Vengeance Day is being changed. WWE previously announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would defend the titles in a Triple Threat, against Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus plus Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. That match has been changed.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
sportszion.com
Kevin Owens offers dire warning to Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship title ahead of The Royal Rumble
The anticipation among wrestling fans worldwide for the forthcoming WWE big event, The Royal Rumble, is at an all-time high. Kevin Owens had challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Universal Championship just before the grand event. Kevin Yanick Steen, better known by his ring name Kevin Owens,...
