WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James
‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Utah State 16-4; San Diego State 15-4 The San Diego State Aztecs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. San Diego State and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah State winning the first 75-57 at home and the Aztecs taking the second 75-56.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
