Minnesota’s Indeed Brewing grew 20% in 2022, plans more growth with THC seltzers/gummies

Minneapolis’ Fair State Brewing Cooperative is a member driven craft brewery. Founded in 2014, Fair State’s in-house brew crew focuses on (among other things) brewing traditional lagers (like its Pils brand), tasty hoppy concoctions (think Big Doinks) and great sours (like Farm Launch). Its 2,000 members get to be involved in these creations. Members get both 1) benefits (things like taproom specials, exclusive parties and discounts on merch) and 2) the opportunity to provide insights into the brewery’s operations (things like formulating beer recipes, picking fresh berries for fruited sours and choosing and volunteering hours to various philanthropic organizations). With a lifetime membership ($300), members even have the ability to vote and run for the brewery’s board of directors, but membership can be as cheap as $5 per month.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO