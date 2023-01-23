ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Talker

Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston

By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
KICKS 105

Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas

Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County

HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Week

Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston

At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for 2023.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area

HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy