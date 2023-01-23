Read full article on original website
Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, HCSO says
According to officials, the plane had lost power, and said the pilot saw fit to try and set the plane down on the road. No major injuries were reported.
Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston
By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
Woman's body found in wooded area in Sunnyside identified as missing mom, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
HOUSTON — The woman's body found a week ago in a wooded area in Sunnyside has been identified as Leslie Obi, according to a medical examiner. Obi, 43, had been missing since Jan. 11. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled her cause of death a homicide because of sharp force neck trauma.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas
Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash
Photos from the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office showed a large fire and thick black smoke erupting on the highway.
Twister that devastated Houston suburbs rated at least EF-3
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power following severe weather
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
everythinglubbock.com
This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for 2023.
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at Houston-area gas station, sheriff says
Two men were killed Monday after they were parked at a gas pump on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area
HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
