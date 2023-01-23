Read full article on original website
Disney To Adapt Stephen King Creature Feature
Two elements that sound like they definitely wouldn’t go together would be Walt Disney Pictures and Stephen King. The acclaimed author has written more than sixty books over his incredibly decorated career, and his short stories have made for some of the most terrifying thrillers to come to the big screen. So what does the house of mouse want with the master of horror?
Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
NEW Details Released for Disney’s World of Color — ONE Show!
We know that lots of exciting new things are coming to the resort for Disney’s 100th Anniversary starting soon, including new nighttime shows. We’ve already got showtimes for the new nighttime spectaculars, but now we have some more information on what we can expect to see!. On January...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41
Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
Director of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series claims Palace 'tried to discredit documentary'
Director Liz Garbus claims Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' the bombshell allegations in Harry and Meghan's docuseries by claiming the filmmakers did not contact the royals for comment.
Amazon Studios Inks Overall TV & First-Look Film Deal With Critical Role, Sets ‘Mighty Nein’ Animated Series As First Project
Amazon Studios is getting into business with Critical Role, the company behind Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina animated series, with a multiyear exclusive overall television and first-look film deal. The first official project under the new pact is animated series Mighty Nein, based on Critical Role’s successful second campaign. Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands. The new series will soon begin production and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240...
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
Netflix’s new anime is just a taste of Junji Ito’s terrifying stories
Part of what makes Junji Ito’s work so terrifying is how it sticks with you. The mind behind iconic horror manga like Tomie and Uzumaki takes an idea — whether it’s a schoolgirl who can’t die or a small town obsessed with spirals — and steadily pushes the concept as far it can go, usually toward some kind of disturbing body horror that forces you to look away. Before you know it, the idea has lodged itself in your brain, his carefully crafted black-and-white images flashing even after you close the book.
Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Keys From the Golden Vault Covers, Details With Little Fanfare
Wizards of the Coast quietly posted the cover and product description for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology with no fanfare or promotional push. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast posted the main and alternate covers to Keys From the Golden Vault, an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology adventure due for release in February, to a retailer support page. While Dungeons & Dragons releases usually come with a major marketing push with writer interviews and showcases of interior artwork, the Keys From the Golden Vault covers were released without any sort of media or social media alerts. You can see both the main cover and the alternate cover available only in hobby shops below. No artist credits were provided for either cover:
Horror fans teeming with excitement after ‘Barbarian’ director reveals his next movie
When Zach Cregger was given the okay to gift us Barbarian to the world, the then-directorial debutant had one prime objective; get a studio to trust him with an even bigger budget next time. With the end result being one of 2022’s most refreshing, thematically rich horror flicks in a year that was rife with them, it’s safe to say he was victorious.
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
