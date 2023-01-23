ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
FEMA providing assistance for Hale County storm survivors

Weeks after devastating storms, residents in Hale County’s Oak Village are grateful to see men and women donning blue vests in their neighborhood. That means the recovery process has officially begun, and aid is on the way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had boots on the ground in Hale...
Understanding Your FEMA Letter

ATLANTA – Disaster survivors in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive an eligibility determination letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the...
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damage

I’m one of many volunteers from around the country coming to Selma, Alabama to help those impacted by the hurricanes on 12 January, 2023. Non-government agencies all around the United States deploy teams of volunteers and equipment to help those impacted by the storms. If you have been impacted and need help cleaning up call (334) 209-3003. Free help from non-government agencies on the ground and ready to assist those in need are waiting for the call!. Volunteer organizations from around the country respond to disasters, and they rely on those impacted to request assistance. These organizations do not charge for their services and prioritize those in most need of assistance including the elderly, veterans, and first responders.
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
Northern Tuscaloosa County has new, much-needed storm shelter

The Tuscaloosa County Commission is ensuring county residents have a safe place they can go when severe weather or disasters strike. One of the newest storm shelters funded by the commission is located between Walker Elementary School and the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1 on Northside Road in Northport.
Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25

With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma

Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates

The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
