wvtm13.com
More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados
Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
wvua23.com
FEMA providing assistance for Hale County storm survivors
Weeks after devastating storms, residents in Hale County’s Oak Village are grateful to see men and women donning blue vests in their neighborhood. That means the recovery process has officially begun, and aid is on the way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had boots on the ground in Hale...
alabamanews.net
Understanding Your FEMA Letter
ATLANTA – Disaster survivors in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive an eligibility determination letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the...
WSFA
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
WSFA
EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damage
I’m one of many volunteers from around the country coming to Selma, Alabama to help those impacted by the hurricanes on 12 January, 2023. Non-government agencies all around the United States deploy teams of volunteers and equipment to help those impacted by the storms. If you have been impacted and need help cleaning up call (334) 209-3003. Free help from non-government agencies on the ground and ready to assist those in need are waiting for the call!. Volunteer organizations from around the country respond to disasters, and they rely on those impacted to request assistance. These organizations do not charge for their services and prioritize those in most need of assistance including the elderly, veterans, and first responders.
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
wvua23.com
Northern Tuscaloosa County has new, much-needed storm shelter
The Tuscaloosa County Commission is ensuring county residents have a safe place they can go when severe weather or disasters strike. One of the newest storm shelters funded by the commission is located between Walker Elementary School and the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1 on Northside Road in Northport.
Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25
With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP to The Rescue: Alabama DHR Offers Replacement Benefits to Tornado-Affected Counties
The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they will provide replacement benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to those affected by the recent tornadoes in the state, as stated in an article by The Huntsville Times on January 20, 2023. In total, 42,071 individuals in the counties of...
selmasun.com
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
WSFA
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
