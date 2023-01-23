ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WIBC.com

County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
DELPHI, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Convicted Of 1999 Rape Appeals Sentence

A California man convicted in 2022 of a 1999 rape and kidnapping is appealing his sentence with the Indiana Court of Appeals. During a three-day jury trial in September, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, La Mesa, Calif., was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both Class A felonies. Todd was sentenced...
LA MESA, CA
WLFI.com

Agreement reached in location of jury selection for Delphi homicide case

Delphi, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents released on Monday announced the location for selecting jurors has been limited to two counties. Prosecutor Nick McLeland and Richard Allen's defense attorneys reached an agreement that the possible jurors will come from St. Joseph or Allen counties. Earlier this month, Special Judge...
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs. Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford, 28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. After arresting Pickford, Marshall County...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver

Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody

UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
103GBF

Police Issue Statewide Silver Alert for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl

Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. The police in Indianapolis have issued a silver alert as they investigate the disappearance of La'Lani Peaches. The 3-month-old little girl was reportedly last seen at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Police have described La'Lani as,
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Missing Infant Found Safe, Man in Custody

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD announced Wednesday evening that a missing 3-month-old girl and her father have been found. A Silver Alert had been issued early that morning for infant La’Lani Peaches and her “non-custodial parent,” 20-year-old Lawrence Whitsitt. Around 7:30 p.m., a Public Information Officer for IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

