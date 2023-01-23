Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
WNDU
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County, not St. Joseph County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Special Judge Frances Gull determined the jury will be drawn from Allen County with the trial still taking place in Carroll County. On Monday, the judge said...
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Convicted Of 1999 Rape Appeals Sentence
A California man convicted in 2022 of a 1999 rape and kidnapping is appealing his sentence with the Indiana Court of Appeals. During a three-day jury trial in September, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, La Mesa, Calif., was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both Class A felonies. Todd was sentenced...
WLFI.com
Agreement reached in location of jury selection for Delphi homicide case
Delphi, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents released on Monday announced the location for selecting jurors has been limited to two counties. Prosecutor Nick McLeland and Richard Allen's defense attorneys reached an agreement that the possible jurors will come from St. Joseph or Allen counties. Earlier this month, Special Judge...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs. Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford, 28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. After arresting Pickford, Marshall County...
Shooting victim dies days later; IMPD now investigating homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man dies four days after he was shot inside a home on the city’s near northwest side. Police are now treating the case as a homicide. The man was shot late Friday in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on […]
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
WANE-TV
ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver
Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody
UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Police Issue Statewide Silver Alert for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. The police in Indianapolis have issued a silver alert as they investigate the disappearance of La'Lani Peaches. The 3-month-old little girl was reportedly last seen at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Police have described La'Lani as,
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
WIBC.com
Missing Infant Found Safe, Man in Custody
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD announced Wednesday evening that a missing 3-month-old girl and her father have been found. A Silver Alert had been issued early that morning for infant La’Lani Peaches and her “non-custodial parent,” 20-year-old Lawrence Whitsitt. Around 7:30 p.m., a Public Information Officer for IMPD...
WNDU
ISP arrests truck driver for allegedly driving under the influence of meth
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A southern Indiana man was arrested in Miami County after police say he was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a straight truck (a vehicle with a fixed trailer). Last Thursday, Jan. 19, Indiana State Troopers stopped a 2021 Freightliner straight truck pulling...
wfft.com
Noble County Sheriff's Department lines down
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff's Department phone lines are down. People needing assistance should call 911 or 260-564-5740.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
